Understanding Obstetric Fistula And How It Still Affects Indian Women

Obstetric fistula is a traumatic childbirth injury that robs a woman or girl of her health, rights and dignity (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

The International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, observed annually on May 23, is a global initiative to raise awareness and mobilise support for women affected by this devastating childbirth injury. Obstetric fistula, a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum, is a significant health and human rights issue, particularly in low-resource settings. The day aims to break the cycle of fistula by preventing it through access to quality maternal healthcare, promoting timely treatment, and ensuring social reintegration and rehabilitation for affected women. Each year, globally, there are up to 100 000 new cases of obstetric fistula – a devastating but largely preventable health condition. Over 2 million girls and women worldwide are estimated to be living with untreated fistulas. In the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, numerous girls and women across several countries endure this severe childbirth injury.

What it is Obstetric fistula?

Obstetric fistula is a traumatic childbirth injury that robs a woman or girl of her health, rights and dignity. It is a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum that causes uncontrollable urinary incontinence. A hole between the birth canal and rectum causes faeces to leak. This is usually caused by prolonged and obstructed labor, often without access to timely medical intervention.

Why it happens?

The sustained pressure of a baby’s head against the mother’s pelvis cuts off blood supply, causing tissue to die and fall away; the hole left is called a fistula. Obstetric fistula accounts for eight per cent of maternal deaths, and 90 per cent of cases result in stillbirth.