Understanding Obstetric Fistula And How It Still Affects Indian Women

The International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, observed annually on May 23, is a global initiative to raise awareness and mobilise support for women affected by this devastating childbirth injury. Obstetric fistula, a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum, is a significant health and human rights issue, particularly in low-resource settings. The day aims to break the cycle of fistula by preventing it through access to quality maternal healthcare, promoting timely treatment, and ensuring social reintegration and rehabilitation for affected women. Each year, globally, there are up to 100 000 new cases of obstetric fistula – a devastating but largely preventable health condition. Over 2 million girls and women worldwide are estimated to be living with untreated fistulas. In the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, numerous girls and women across several countries endure this severe childbirth injury.
What it is Obstetric fistula?
Obstetric fistula is a traumatic childbirth injury that robs a woman or girl of her health, rights and dignity. It is a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum that causes uncontrollable urinary incontinence. A hole between the birth canal and rectum causes faeces to leak. This is usually caused by prolonged and obstructed labor, often without access to timely medical intervention.
Why it happens?
The sustained pressure of a baby’s head against the mother’s pelvis cuts off blood supply, causing tissue to die and fall away; the hole left is called a fistula. Obstetric fistula accounts for eight per cent of maternal deaths, and 90 per cent of cases result in stillbirth.
Risk Factors for Obstetric Fistula
- Prolonged Obstetric Labor: Obstructed labor, where the baby's head is too large or positioned incorrectly, leading to a difficult and long birth, is a major cause.
- Lack of Access to Skilled Birth Attendants:Without trained healthcare professionals, women may not receive timely medical intervention for obstructed labor, increasing the risk of fistula.
- Poverty and Malnutrition:Poverty can lead to stunted growth and malnutrition, making women more susceptible to obstructed labor and fistula.
- Lack of Access to Family Planning and Education:Limited access to contraception, family planning, and health education can result in unplanned pregnancies and increased risks during childbirth.
- Lack of Access to Medical Facilities and Emergency Cesarean Section:Limited access to healthcare facilities, particularly those equipped to perform emergency cesarean sections, can lead to complications during labor, including fistula formation.
- Young Age at Delivery:Women who give birth at a young age, before their bodies are fully developed, are at increased risk of obstetric complications like fistula.
- Socioeconomic Factors:Lower social class, lack of gainful employment, and rural residence can also contribute to the risk of fistula.
- Other Contributing Factors
- Cultural beliefs and traditions:Some traditional practices may prevent women from seeking necessary medical care.
- Traditional birth attendants:In some communities, women in labor are assisted by traditional birth attendants who may not have the necessary training to deal with emergency obstetric situations.
- Poor health-seeking behaviors:Delayed decision to seek care, delayed arrival at the health facility, and other factors can contribute to the development of fistula.
Types Of Obstetric Fistula
- Rectovaginal fistula: Hole between birth canal and rectum
- Urethrovaginal fistula: Hole between birth canal and urethra (carries urine from bladder out of the body)
- Ureterovaginal fistula: Hole between birth canal ureters (carry urine to bladder) and birth canal
- Vesicouterine fistula: Hole between bladder and uterus
Obstetric Fistula In India
Obstetric fistulas, a severe complication of childbirth, are a significant maternal health issue in India, particularly in rural areas. Studies have shown a prevalence of around 2.2% in India, with higher rates in certain states like Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The condition is often linked to prolonged labor, obstructed labor, and lack of access to timely emergency obstetric care.
UNFPA indicated an overall fistula prevalence of 2.2% in India based on community surveys.
- Regional Variations:States like Assam (4.5%), Madhya Pradesh (3.4%), and Uttarakhand (3.2%) have higher fistula prevalence rates.
- Rural vs. Urban: Women in rural areas are more likely to have fistulas than those in urban areas.
Here Are Somethings You Might Not Know About Obstetric Fistula
- The physical, social and psychological consequences of fistula are devastating. The lives of women with the condition are defined by lifelong physical and emotional suffering. The condition can lead to infections, ulcerations, kidney disease, painful sores, infertility and death. The smell from constant leakage isolates women who are often shamed and stigmatised, abandoned by their friends and families and ostracized by their communities. They suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues. Denied livelihood opportunities, they are driven deeper into poverty and vulnerability.
- Fistula is rooted in poverty and gender inequality. Obstetric fistula has all but disappeared in rich countries with quality health care systems and skilled professionals who can perform Caesarean sections. Midwives are a vital part of the solution. The International Confederation of Midwives states “ending obstetric fistula requires the full involvement of midwives at the community, national, regional and global levels.”
- Apart from a lack of quality health services, poverty is a major social risk because it is associated with early marriage and malnutrition. Childbearing before the pelvis is fully developed as well as malnutrition, small stature and generally poor health conditions are contributing physiological factors to obstructed labour. However, older women who have already had babies are at risk as well.
- Preventability: Obstetric fistula is largely preventable through access to quality obstetric care, including skilled birth attendants, timely interventions during prolonged labor, and Cesarean sections when necessary.
- Not Just a Young Woman's Issue: While often associated with young primiparous women, obstetric fistula can occur in women of any age and parity, particularly those who have experienced obstructed labor.
