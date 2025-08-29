ETV Bharat / health

Itching During Pregnancy? It Could Be a Sign of Cholestasis; Here's Everything You Need To Know

It is important to pay attention to signs and symptoms such as unusual itching, and reporting them early to ensure a safe pregnancy journey.

Cholestasis in pregnancy, also known as intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), is a liver disorder (Representational Image)
Cholestasis in pregnancy, also known as intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), is a liver disorder (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST

2 Min Read

Are you pregnant? Have you heard about cholestasis in pregnancy? Cholestasis in pregnancy, also known as intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), is a liver disorder that is commonly seen in the later months of pregnancy. It tends to affect the normal flow of bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, and can give a tough time to women.

"This condition may cause discomfort for the mother and, in some cases, can be challenging for the baby as it can induce concerning problems," says Dr Uma Mishra, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida.

While the problem arises in the later months of pregnancy, Dr Mishra says, recognising the signs early and managing them is very important for a healthy delivery of the baby. "When it comes to cholestasis, bile acids build up in the mother’s bloodstream because the liver is not processing them properly. This buildup can cause intense itching and, in some cases, complications for the baby, such as preterm birth or distress," explains Dr Mishra and suggests to report these symptoms to the doctor.

As of now, the exact cause is not known, but hormonal changes in pregnancy, especially the rise in estrogen and progesterone, are believed to slow bile flow. "Genetics can also play a pivotal role in the occurrence of this condition," says the Gynecologist.

Some of the symptoms of cholestasis are:

  • Itching, especially on the palms and soles, without a rash
  • Dark urine and pale stools
  • Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice) in some cases
  • Fatigue and loss of appetite.
  • Management and treatment:

While cholestasis often resolves after delivery, it requires close monitoring during pregnancy. So, the doctor can advise medicines to reduce bile acids and relieve itching. "Frequent blood tests and fetal monitoring will be necessary to ensure the baby’s safety," suggests Dr Mishra.

  • Avoid scratching too hard
  • Wear loose cotton clothes
  • Opt for mild doctor-recommended moisturisers to soothe itching.

"In some cases, early delivery around 37–38 weeks may be recommended to reduce risks to the baby," says Dr Mishra. It is necessary to follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to prevent cholestasis, but women with a history of the condition should inform their doctor early in pregnancy so they can be monitored closely.

"Cholestasis in pregnancy can be uncomfortable for the mother and risky for the baby if left untreated. However, with the help of timely diagnosis, care, and proper monitoring, most women go on to have healthy pregnancies and babies," assures Dr Mishra.

Read More:

  1. Monsoon, Hepatitis, And Pregnancy; What Expecting Moms Should Know
  2. 5 Simple Ways For Pregnant Women To Stay Safe From Infections In Rainy Weather
  3. Your Fertility May Suffer If You Are Diagnosed With Diabetes Before The Age Of 30,: Here's What Every Couple Needs To Know

Are you pregnant? Have you heard about cholestasis in pregnancy? Cholestasis in pregnancy, also known as intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), is a liver disorder that is commonly seen in the later months of pregnancy. It tends to affect the normal flow of bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, and can give a tough time to women.

"This condition may cause discomfort for the mother and, in some cases, can be challenging for the baby as it can induce concerning problems," says Dr Uma Mishra, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida.

While the problem arises in the later months of pregnancy, Dr Mishra says, recognising the signs early and managing them is very important for a healthy delivery of the baby. "When it comes to cholestasis, bile acids build up in the mother’s bloodstream because the liver is not processing them properly. This buildup can cause intense itching and, in some cases, complications for the baby, such as preterm birth or distress," explains Dr Mishra and suggests to report these symptoms to the doctor.

As of now, the exact cause is not known, but hormonal changes in pregnancy, especially the rise in estrogen and progesterone, are believed to slow bile flow. "Genetics can also play a pivotal role in the occurrence of this condition," says the Gynecologist.

Some of the symptoms of cholestasis are:

  • Itching, especially on the palms and soles, without a rash
  • Dark urine and pale stools
  • Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice) in some cases
  • Fatigue and loss of appetite.
  • Management and treatment:

While cholestasis often resolves after delivery, it requires close monitoring during pregnancy. So, the doctor can advise medicines to reduce bile acids and relieve itching. "Frequent blood tests and fetal monitoring will be necessary to ensure the baby’s safety," suggests Dr Mishra.

  • Avoid scratching too hard
  • Wear loose cotton clothes
  • Opt for mild doctor-recommended moisturisers to soothe itching.

"In some cases, early delivery around 37–38 weeks may be recommended to reduce risks to the baby," says Dr Mishra. It is necessary to follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to prevent cholestasis, but women with a history of the condition should inform their doctor early in pregnancy so they can be monitored closely.

"Cholestasis in pregnancy can be uncomfortable for the mother and risky for the baby if left untreated. However, with the help of timely diagnosis, care, and proper monitoring, most women go on to have healthy pregnancies and babies," assures Dr Mishra.

Read More:

  1. Monsoon, Hepatitis, And Pregnancy; What Expecting Moms Should Know
  2. 5 Simple Ways For Pregnant Women To Stay Safe From Infections In Rainy Weather
  3. Your Fertility May Suffer If You Are Diagnosed With Diabetes Before The Age Of 30,: Here's What Every Couple Needs To Know

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHOLESTASIS SYMPTOMSCHOLESTASIS TREATMENTPREGNANCY PRECAUTIONSSIGN OF CHOLESTASISCHOLESTASIS IN PREGNANCY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.