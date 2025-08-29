Itching During Pregnancy? It Could Be a Sign of Cholestasis; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Are you pregnant? Have you heard about cholestasis in pregnancy? Cholestasis in pregnancy, also known as intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), is a liver disorder that is commonly seen in the later months of pregnancy. It tends to affect the normal flow of bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, and can give a tough time to women.

"This condition may cause discomfort for the mother and, in some cases, can be challenging for the baby as it can induce concerning problems," says Dr Uma Mishra, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida.

While the problem arises in the later months of pregnancy, Dr Mishra says, recognising the signs early and managing them is very important for a healthy delivery of the baby. "When it comes to cholestasis, bile acids build up in the mother’s bloodstream because the liver is not processing them properly. This buildup can cause intense itching and, in some cases, complications for the baby, such as preterm birth or distress," explains Dr Mishra and suggests to report these symptoms to the doctor.

As of now, the exact cause is not known, but hormonal changes in pregnancy, especially the rise in estrogen and progesterone, are believed to slow bile flow. "Genetics can also play a pivotal role in the occurrence of this condition," says the Gynecologist.

Some of the symptoms of cholestasis are:

Itching, especially on the palms and soles, without a rash

Dark urine and pale stools

Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice) in some cases

Fatigue and loss of appetite.

Management and treatment:

While cholestasis often resolves after delivery, it requires close monitoring during pregnancy. So, the doctor can advise medicines to reduce bile acids and relieve itching. "Frequent blood tests and fetal monitoring will be necessary to ensure the baby’s safety," suggests Dr Mishra.

Avoid scratching too hard

Wear loose cotton clothes

Opt for mild doctor-recommended moisturisers to soothe itching.

"In some cases, early delivery around 37–38 weeks may be recommended to reduce risks to the baby," says Dr Mishra. It is necessary to follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to prevent cholestasis, but women with a history of the condition should inform their doctor early in pregnancy so they can be monitored closely.

"Cholestasis in pregnancy can be uncomfortable for the mother and risky for the baby if left untreated. However, with the help of timely diagnosis, care, and proper monitoring, most women go on to have healthy pregnancies and babies," assures Dr Mishra.