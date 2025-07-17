Blood Cancer Cure Is Possible; CAR-T Therapy Is Changing The Way This Deadly Disease Is Treated

A breakthrough in cancer care is emerging across South India, with cities like Bengaluru, Vellore, and regions in Kerala reporting remarkable recoveries from blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma through CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy. Unlike traditional treatments that rely on chemotherapy or radiation, CAR-T cell therapy harnesses the patient’s immune system by genetically modifying their T-cells to identify and destroy cancer cells. These re-engineered T-cells are then infused back into the patient’s body, launching a highly targeted immune response against the malignancy.

Notably, it’s showing high success rates in patients with aggressive or treatment-resistant cancers, bringing new hope where conventional methods have failed. For instance, a female patient from Bangladesh, successfully recovered and overcame relapsed lymphoma with the help of CAR-T cell therapy at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. This was done under the supervision of Dr (Prof) Vishwanath S, Senior Consultant and Academic Advisor at Department of Medical Oncology, along with Dr Poonam Maurya, Consultant, Medical Oncology, and Dr Neema Bhat, Consultant, Hematology.

CAR-T therapy, a treatment for blood cancer

Similarly, at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru, two patients treated for relapsed follicular lymphoma using CAR-T therapy. “We are now preparing to launch clinical trials for multiple myeloma and second-phase trials for lymphoma and leukemia at expanded centres," informed Dr. Sharat Damodar, Senior Consultant Clinical Lead, Director-Adult Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.

According to Dr Vishwanath, CAR-T cell therapy is most successful in cases of relapsed or refractory leukemia and lymphoma. He revealed that in cases of blood cancers about 60% of patients can be cured when treated in the initial setting with conventional therapies like chemotherapy. However, for patients whose disease relapses or becomes refractory, the situation becomes far more challenging. In such cases, the cancer often returns with increased aggressiveness and resistance to conventional chemotherapy.

"Even advanced treatment options like autologous stem cell transplantation have shown limited success, with long-term remissions of only around 30%. In contrast, CAR-T cell therapy, particularly for relapsed B-cell lymphomas, has demonstrated significantly improved outcomes, with long-term remission and survival rates reaching 50–60%," shared Dr Vishwanath.

Similarly, in children and young adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), outcomes have historically been poor, with many patients surviving only one to two years after relapse. In this case too, CAR-T cell therapy is helpful with cure rates of 40–50% of patients.

How Does CAR-T cell therapy Work

Explaining the treatment process, the doctor said that the patient's own T-cells are first collected through a procedure called apheresis. These T-cells are then sent to a specialized laboratory for further determination of the existing cancer cells. The process takes about four weeks. A week before reinfusion, the patient receives conditioning chemotherapy to help the modified cells work effectively. After infusion, the patient is closely monitored for 2–3 weeks for side effects like cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity.

"Close monitoring is needed for at least three months post-discharge due to immune suppression. Supportive care, including medications to prevent infections or immunoglobulins, helps manage risks," shares the expert.

Who Can Undergo CAR-T cell therapy?

"It depends on several key factors, including the patient’s age, overall health, existing conditions like diabetes or heart disease, disease burden, and response to prior chemotherapy. These criteria help ensure the patient can safely tolerate and benefit from the treatment," says Dr Vishwanath.

While CAR-T cell therapy is emerging as a promising treatment for blood cancer, this doesn't come without risks. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and Neurotoxicity are common side-effects. However, Dr Vishwanath assures that these after effects are manageable. "Once the procedure is performed, an inflammatory immune response it often triggered and severity varies," agrees the expert.

In milder cases, patients may experience fever, chills, and fatigue, which can be effectively managed with regular fever medicines like paracetamol. However, in more severe cases, Dr Vishwanath says, patients may develop hypotension (low blood pressure), hypoxia (difficulty breathing), or require intensive supportive care. "To control moderate to severe cases, clinicians commonly work on to reduce inflammation," he shares.

For CAR-T-related neurotoxicity, also known as ICANS (Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome), symptoms can include confusion, seizures, difficulty speaking, or loss of consciousness. These are managed with close neurological monitoring and appropriate medications, including anti-seizure drugs and steroids when necessary.

Challenges Associated with CAR-T Therapy

One major hurdle, according to Dr Vishwanath, is the significant infrastructure required to carry out the procedure. "It demands a dedicated unit, much like that needed for bone marrow transplantation. In India, the availability of such facilities is still limited, with only a few centres capable of manufacturing CAR-T cells," expresses the doctor.

However, things are changing in India with homegrown innovations like NEXCAR19, developed by ImmunoACT and IIT Bombay. "The treatment is no longer restricted to elite global centres, and this shift is making life-saving cell therapy more accessible and slightly affordable to Indian patients," says the Senior Consultant. He further reveals that although systems are being developed logistical and medical factors rise the cost of therapy, making it less accessible to every individual. "Transporting the patient's cells for processing, bringing them back for infusion, and administering drugs to manage side effects all contribute to the expense," says the doctor.

Is It Affordable?

Presently, the cost of CAR-T cell therapy in India is approximately one-tenth of what it would be in the United States or other Western countries. Despite that, the total cost of the treatment currently ranges between ₹50 to ₹60 lakhs, making it financially out of reach for many, especially those from low-income backgrounds.

"Bio-economics, therefore, plays a crucial role in determining access and affordability," suggests the expert. “We anticipate that CAR-T cell therapy may become a standard treatment option within India’s public healthcare system in the coming years. We hope that the treatment comes at affordable costs and become accessible for a larger patient population in India," concludes the expert.