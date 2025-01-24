What Is Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome? Here's All You Need To Know About This Fatal Brain Condition

Recently, a woman in Hyderabad was diagnosed with Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome after a visit to a salon. The 50-year-old woman suffered a stoke while getting her hair washed before a haircut. According to experts, beauty parlor syndrome is a type of condition that occurs when your neck stays in an awkward position for an extended period while you continue your beauty treatment in the salon such as hair wash. "Staying in this discomforting position for a longer duration can increase the risk of neurological issues and lead to strain, reduced blood flow to the brain, and compressed blood vessels in the neck," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics.

It happens when your neck is bent for longer than usual, just like during the hair wash at a salon sink. This sink often fails to provide comfort and causes pain if treatment goes on for hours. "Your arteries in the neck can get compressed due to this while restricting the blood flow," adds Dr. Kapoor.

Dr Sudhir Kumar from Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in his Twitter thread shared, “I recently saw a 50-year-old woman with symptoms of dizziness, nausea & vomiting, which started during her hair wash with shampoo in a beauty parlor. Initially, she was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically. Symptoms did not improve, the next day she developed mild imbalance while walking. She was referred for my opinion. She had mild right cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed infarct in right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia… (sic).”

The Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome is a rare condition. The hyperextension of the neck causes either cerebral artery dissection or vertebral artery compression due to the neck positioning and manipulation over the hair salon sink bowl. "One can experience a range of symptoms that could indicate beauty parlor syndrome. This can include symptoms like dizziness, headaches, nausea, blurred vision, fainting, arm numbness, neck pain, slurred speech, extreme weakness, and issues in maintaining a stable balance without support. The symptoms may appear during the treatment or after you reach home," explains Dr. Kapoor.

How to prevent it?

To prevent beauty parlor syndrome one needs to make continuous efforts and take necessary precautions. "If your treatment requires you to lean backward or at an awkward angle then using a neck cushion throughout the treatment or when possible can be helpful," she suggests and adds that if the treatment is too long then take short breaks in between to avoid stiffness or compression of nerves. Regular neck exercises and maintaining good posture can also help reduce the risk. "One also needs to ensure healthy diet and exercise to ensure healthy blood flow in the body," suggests the doctor.

Beauty Parkor Syndrome was coined in early 1993 in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Dr. Michael Weintraub after he saw five women who had developed serious neurological symptoms following shampoos at hair salons.