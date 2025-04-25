What Is Adaptogen And Its Natural Source? The Ayurvedic Stress Shields That Is Becoming Popular For Mental Health

Ever feel like your mind has 20 tabs open, and the real problem isn’t the noise, but the fact that you can’t tell which one task deserves your attention first? The chaos of modern life doesn’t just overwhelm your calendar; it clouds your thinking, drains your focus, and makes even simple decisions feel heavier than they should.

As April marks Stress Awareness Month, it comes as a reminder that stress does not have to be the default setting for modern living. Long before therapy apps, trending hacks, or self-help podcasts entered the chat, Ayurveda had already laid out simple, time-tested ways to build calm and resilience. At the heart of this ancient wisdom lies Adaptogens, a type of natural substance that are found in certain plants and also mushrooms. They provide a range of benefits in helping your body deal with physical, mental, and emotional stress.

Dr Shorouq Motwani, Psychiatrist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai explains that adaptogens work by helping your body adapt to stress. "They support your adrenal glands, which further regulate stress hormones like cortisol. This helps in bringing your body back to its balanced state after facing excessive stress, fatigue, or any type of illness," explains Dr Motwani.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Talking about the benefits of Adaptogens, Dr Motwani says, they offer various benefits. They help reduce your excessive stress, improve your sleeping pattern, boost your mood, and also support better focus. "Some people tend to use Adaptogens for better immune health. This can help them deal with their anxiety or improve workout performance. However, one must understand that the effects of Adaptogens can vary from person to person," warns the Psychiatrist.

Some of the natural adaptogens are:

Ashwagandha – It helps calm your mind and reduce anxiety

Holy Basil (Tulsi) – Tulsi is known to support immune and respiratory health

Ginseng – Helps improve energy and focus

Reishi Mushroom – often used for better sleep and immune support

Licorice Root – helps support adrenal gland health

How To Consume

Dr Motwani says adaptogens can be taken in many forms. They can be taken in the form of teas, capsules, powders, or tinctures. Some like to drink them in smoothies, add them to warm drinks, or take them in the form of supplements.

"While Adaptogens provide several benefits, one shouldn’t overuse them. Always consult your doctor before making drastic changes in your diet, especially if you are on certain medications or have a health condition," says Dr Motwani.

One of the primary source of Adaptogens is Ashwagandha, which is a powerful herb that calms the mind and restores balance. Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva says Ashwagandha is more than just a natural supplement, in Ayurveda, it’s classified as a Rasayana, a rejuvenator of both mind and body. "This adaptogenic herb helps your system stay balanced, even when life doesn’t. It’s known for supporting your nervous system, managing cortisol levels, and improving emotional stability — all without the crash that comes from caffeine or energy drinks," explains Dr Govind.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

In addition, what makes Ashwagandha special is its long-game effect. It strengthens your inner resilience, making you less reactive to daily stressors and more capable of handling emotional and physical demands with ease. In Ayurveda, stress isn’t seen as something that lives only in your head — it’s a signal that your entire system is out of sync. Small daily rituals, paired with nature’s support, can help realign the mind, body, and spirit. Here are some easy to follow ways everyday to calm your mind.

Herbal Support

Ashwagandha is often the go-to herb for stress, but Ayurveda also leans on other plant allies. Jatamansi helps promote deep relaxation, Brahmi sharpens mental clarity, and Shankhpushpi offers emotional grounding. Together, these herbs create a natural cushion for the nervous system, allowing you to face life’s curveballs with calm.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Eat to Soothe, Not Stress

Ayurveda teaches that food is fuel for both the body and the mind. Eating in sync with your dosha — whether Vata, Pitta, or Kapha — creates emotional balance from within. For Vata types, warm and grounding foods like stews, root vegetables, and hearty soups help stabilise the mind and body. Pitta types find relief with cooling options such as cucumber, coconut water, and leafy greens. Meanwhile, Kapha types feel lighter and more energised with spiced, light meals like mung bean soup, steamed vegetables, and warming spices such as ginger and turmeric. Adding Ashwagandha to your diet, either as a supplement or mixed into warm milk, can enhance this balance even further.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Move, Breathe, and Release

Yoga and pranayama (breathwork) are more than fitness — they’re stress detox tools. Flows like Surya Namaskar, grounding postures like forward bends, and calming techniques like alternate nostril breathing help clear emotional clutter. Ashwagandha can complement this by building endurance, supporting recovery, and promoting focus.

Make Friends with Stillness

When your mind is racing, sitting quietly can feel impossible. Ashwagandha helps ease the nervous system into a calmer state, making it easier to practice meditation, mindfulness, or even just conscious breathing — helping you reconnect to your center.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Align with Nature’s Clock

Ayurveda’s daily rhythm practice, known as Dinacharya, is a gentle antidote to the high-speed pace of modern life. Rising with the sun, eating at regular intervals, and winding down before 10 p.m. help your body and mind fall into harmony with natural cycles. Ashwagandha can support this routine by easing nighttime restlessness and promoting deep, restorative sleep.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Create a Sleep Sanctuary

One of Ayurveda’s most nurturing rituals is Abhyanga — a warm oil self-massage before bed. Combine this with dimmed lights, unplugged gadgets, and a calming nighttime routine to signal your body that it’s time to switch off. Ashwagandha supports this transition by calming the mind and preparing the body for restful sleep.