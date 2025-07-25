World IVF Day 2025: What Happens When IVF Fails? Expert Advice On Next Steps And Emotional Recovery

While much of the conversation around In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) focuses on success stories and medical breakthroughs, the reality is that not every couple conceives on their first or even subsequent attempts. In fact, IVF success rates vary globally. And for many couples, the journey is emotionally challenging and also has medical setbacks. Dr Rita Modi, Senior Fertility Consultant at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Kharghar in Mumbai says that one needs to set realistic expectations when they start IVF.
Hope Is Important, But So Is Reality
According to Dr Modi IVF is a scientific process and no matter how much the doctors try there can be failures. ""One should have realistic expectations when they start an IVF cycle. It’s a scientific process. It can’t be 100% successful today,” She explains. The doctor further explains that reproduction is inherently complex, and despite major technological advances, the global medical community is still learning about the nuances of fertility.
According to Dr. Modi, being emotionally prepared is just as important as being physically ready. “If needed, please go for counselling. Understand what exactly is the problem and what are your chances, what are the options available. IVF is not only about embryos and hormones, it’s also about mental health and informed decisions," she advises.
First Step After an IVF Fails
Failure in an IVF cycle can be emotionally devastating. However, Dr Modi says that the process doesn't end with a negative result. “Once your cycle turns negative and you are out of the initial shock, visit your doctor. Discuss in detail what happened exactly during your last IVF cycle and what was the probable cause.”
While pinpointing the exact reason for failure can be challenging, doctors can gather valuable insights. “Because of the progressive learning that happens as we conduct a couple’s IVF cycle, we start understanding which areas might need more attention,” she adds.
What Can Be Done Differently?
For couples with frozen embryos from a previous cycle, the next logical step could be a Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET). “If endometrial development was not optimal earlier or if any new findings emerged, we can correct those before the FET. Sometimes, a hysteroscopy or even an endometrial biopsy may be needed to examine the uterine environment more closely," explains Dr Modi.
Advanced and experimental tests may also be considered. “There are procedures like the Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA) that can help us better time the embryo transfer. In older couples or those with a history of miscarriages, genetic testing of embryos—such as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) or aneuploidy screening can be valuable,” says the expert.
For treatments used in recurrent implantation failure cases, Dr Modi says there are therapies like low molecular weight heparin or aspirin, which some doctors use to improve chances of implantation. "Though the evidence is still evolving, these are sometimes offered on a case-by-case basis.”
When to Consider Donor Eggs or Uterine Corrections
In scenarios where egg quality and quantity remains recurring issues, especially in older women, doctors may suggest considering donor eggs. "It’s not an easy decision emotionally, but it can improve success rates,” Dr Modi shares.
If the issue is in the uterus such as fibroids, adhesions, or structural abnormalities, then those must be corrected before another attempt. “A healthy uterine environment is critical for successful implantation,” she insists.
Emotional Support
A major part of IVF that often gets overlooked is emotional well-being of both the partners. “While you are undergoing fertility treatment, you need to be in constant touch with your counsellor and have a strong support system both at home and at your clinic,” suggests the fertility expert.
“A good IVF clinic will always have a dedicated support system, a counsellor or a psychologist, who is just a phone call away when you are feeling overwhelmed. This makes a lot of difference,” she adds.
Experimental Techniques
Behind the scenes, embryology labs are also evolving. “There are experimental techniques such as co-culture systems and other lab-based optimisations that can be tried in select cases,” says Dr. Modi. While these aren't always part of the standard protocol, they do offer hope to couples who have had previous failures.
