World IVF Day 2025: What Happens When IVF Fails? Expert Advice On Next Steps And Emotional Recovery

While much of the conversation around In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) focuses on success stories and medical breakthroughs, the reality is that not every couple conceives on their first or even subsequent attempts. In fact, IVF success rates vary globally. And for many couples, the journey is emotionally challenging and also has medical setbacks. Dr Rita Modi, Senior Fertility Consultant at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Kharghar in Mumbai says that one needs to set realistic expectations when they start IVF.

Hope Is Important, But So Is Reality

According to Dr Modi IVF is a scientific process and no matter how much the doctors try there can be failures. ""One should have realistic expectations when they start an IVF cycle. It’s a scientific process. It can’t be 100% successful today,” She explains. The doctor further explains that reproduction is inherently complex, and despite major technological advances, the global medical community is still learning about the nuances of fertility.

According to Dr. Modi, being emotionally prepared is just as important as being physically ready. “If needed, please go for counselling. Understand what exactly is the problem and what are your chances, what are the options available. IVF is not only about embryos and hormones, it’s also about mental health and informed decisions," she advises.

First Step After an IVF Fails

Failure in an IVF cycle can be emotionally devastating. However, Dr Modi says that the process doesn't end with a negative result. “Once your cycle turns negative and you are out of the initial shock, visit your doctor. Discuss in detail what happened exactly during your last IVF cycle and what was the probable cause.”

While pinpointing the exact reason for failure can be challenging, doctors can gather valuable insights. “Because of the progressive learning that happens as we conduct a couple’s IVF cycle, we start understanding which areas might need more attention,” she adds.

What Can Be Done Differently?

For couples with frozen embryos from a previous cycle, the next logical step could be a Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET). “If endometrial development was not optimal earlier or if any new findings emerged, we can correct those before the FET. Sometimes, a hysteroscopy or even an endometrial biopsy may be needed to examine the uterine environment more closely," explains Dr Modi.