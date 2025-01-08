5 Diabetes-Friendly Foods To Keep Your Blood Sugar In Check

Managing diabetes involves not just medication but also a well-planned diet. Choosing the right foods can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce complications, and improve overall health. Here are five diabetes-friendly foods suggested by nutritionist Shweta Mehra that are delicious, nutritious, and easy to include in your daily meals.

Leafy Greens

Low in calories and carbohydrates, leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They have a minimal impact on blood sugar and are high in magnesium, which helps improve insulin sensitivity. Try adding them to salads, soups, or smoothies for a healthy boost.

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent for heart health, which is particularly important for people with diabetes. They also help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. Enjoy them grilled, baked, or in salads for a satisfying and nutritious meal.

Whole Grains

Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats have a lower glycemic index compared to refined grains. They provide sustained energy and are rich in fiber, which slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal or swap white rice for quinoa in your meals.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full longer. Snack on a handful of nuts or sprinkle seeds over your yogurt or salads for added crunch and nutrition.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber. They make a great snack or dessert option for people with diabetes. Enjoy them fresh, in smoothies, or as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt.