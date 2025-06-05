Common Gynecological Disorders May Raise Heart Disease Risk in Women, Studies Show

Heart disease has predominantly been perceived as a male health concern. But a new study by Harvard Medical School notes that women with gynecological disorders are also at the risk of heart health issues. The study links common conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, early menopause, and even irregular periods with an increased risk of developing heart disease later in life.

To start with PCOD affects nearly 1 in 5 Indian women of reproductive age. It causes hormonal imbalances and metabolic issues. It also causes elevated levels of inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are key contributors to heart disease. Additionally, women with PCOS have increased belly fat and elevated LDL (bad cholesterol), these are major risk factors for heart disease.

Similarly, endometriosis is a painful disorder where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This has been associated with increased systemic inflammation and chronic stress on the body, which increases the chances of cardiovascular issues in women. The high inflammation in the body affects the blood vessels and increase atherosclerosis meaning buildup of plaque in arteries. The research shows women with endometriosis may have 60% higher risk of heart attack, chest pain, or blocked arteries, and this can be before the age of 40.

"Women with early menopause or irregular periods can often cause high blood pressure and metabolic changes. Some women also have high glucose levels due to PCOD earlier than others," says Dr Manju Sharma, a Jaipur-based gynecologist. She says most women ignore these red flags and focus on their reproductive wellness.

Uterine fibroids and preeclampsia (a pregnancy complication that includes high blood pressure) are also linked with cardiovascular issues in long-term. This can even be seen years after the symptoms have subside. Although, fibroids are benign, women with large or multiple fibroids often have higher blood pressure and may be at higher risk of anemia. This strains the heart and data also suggest link between fibroids and risk of vascular disease.

Most women ignore red flags and focus on their reproductive wellness (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Experts advise to see gynecological health as a whole and not only for reproduction. Regular screening, lifestyle modifications, and cross-disciplinary consultations between cardiologist and gynecologists could help in early identification and prevention of heart issues.

Early menopause, usually before the age of 45 can affect estrogen levels which protect blood vessels and regulate lipid levels. When women has early menopause due to any reasons, the loss of estrogen increases the risk of hypertension, poor lipid profile, and heart disease. These women are at two times higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Irregular periods or heavy menstrual bleeding is linked with hormonal imbalances, fibroids, or thyroid disorders. Irregular cycles can indicate hormonal and metabolic disturbances that precursors to cardio vascular risk factors like diabetes and hypertension. Studies indicate that frequent irregular periods increase the risk of coronary artery disease and mortality.