What Is SIBO Disorder That Selena Gomez Is Suffering From?

Selena Gomez, known for her roles in A Rainy Day In New York and Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for her upcoming film Emilia Perez, recently spoke about a health issue that is affecting her body. The 32 year-old singer and actor was addressing a body-shaming comment that came her way on TikTok following the premiere of the upcoming film at the American French Film Festival.

Responding to the body shaming comment, particularly about her appearance and posture, Gomez revealed that she suffers from SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth). "I have SEB) (SIBO) in my small intestine. It flares up," she wrote. In addition to SIBO, Gomez lives with lupus, an autoimmune disease. She has also undergone chemotherapy and even had a kidney transplant as part of her treatment. Despite the challenges, Gomez continues to pursue her career and remains a prominent figure.

What is SIBO?

SIBO, or Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth, is a condition where excessive bacteria grow in the small intestine, disrupting normal digestive function. Under normal circumstances, bacteria levels are low in the small intestine, with most of the gut bacteria residing in the large intestine. However, in SIBO, these bacteria multiply in the small intestine, which causes a range of digestive issues and nutrient absorption problems.

What are the symptoms of SIBO

Bloating and gas

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea or constipation

fatigue