ETV Bharat / health

What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency That Most Indians Are Struggling With: Here's What You Need To Know

India, a land blessed with year-round sunlight, should be immune to vitamin D deficiency. Yet, paradoxically, millions of Indians suffer from insufficient levels of this essential nutrient, leading to a host of health problems. From urban office workers to rural farmers, the deficiency is pervasive across age, gender, and socioeconomic boundaries. Experts warn that this silent epidemic demands immediate attention and a multi-pronged approach to address its root causes. "The major reason for Vitamin D deficiency is limited exposure to sunlight, not eating foods enriched with vitamin D, or being diagnosed with cardiovascular problems that can make it challenging for your body to absorb vitamin D in any form, resulting in vitamin D deficiency," says Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Parel in Mumbai.

The Paradox of Sunshine and Deficiency

India receives ample sunlight, the natural source of vitamin D, but studies show that nearly 70-90% of the population is deficient. “It’s ironic,” says Dr. Agarwal. “We have an abundance of sunlight, yet our lifestyle choices and lack of awareness have created a massive health problem."

Dr. Anumiita Pathakk, a Nutritionist explains that factors such as urbanization, increased indoor living, and the use of sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays contribute to this deficiency. “People, especially in urban areas, spend most of their time indoors, and when they go out, they cover up or use sunscreen. This reduces the skin’s ability to synthesize vitamin D,” she notes.

Additionally, Dr. Pathakk says poor diet and obesity can contribute to Vitamin D deficiency in the body.

Widespread Impact on Health

Vitamin D is crucial in bone health, immunity, and even mental well-being. Its deficiency has been linked to conditions like osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and depression. Pediatrician Dr. Vikas Menon emphasises the risks for children. “A lack of vitamin D during childhood can lead to rickets, delayed growth, and weakened bones. Unfortunately, many parents overlook this until it’s too late.”

For adults, the consequences can be just as severe. “ Vitamin D deficiency can significantly hamper your bone health making them weak and more prone to frequent falls or fractures,” says Dr. Agarwal. “What’s more concerning is the link between vitamin D deficiency and autoimmune diseases. It’s a public health issue we can no longer ignore," adds Dr. Pathakk.

While the experts show concern over the growing number of people being Vitamin D deficient, some of the early symptoms can help treat the issue. One can experience a range of symptoms that can indicate vitamin D deficiency. Dr. Agarwal says the symptoms can include feeling extremely tired, bone pain, muscle weakness, and frequent colds or infections. It is advisable not to overlook these symptoms and immediately consult a doctor for further diagnosis.

Some of the major symptoms Dr. Pathak notes: