What Is Urine Incontinence In Pregnant Women, And How Does It Make Them The Most Sensitive During Pregnancy?

"Urinary incontinence is the involuntary leakage of urine because of weakened bladder control. It can happen during pregnancy and even continue after childbirth," says Dr Kanika Gera Thakral, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida. She told ETV Bharat that there are several reasons that cause Urine Incontinence in pregnant women. Some of them are:

Most of us related to Kareena Kapoor Khan's powerful monologue in Good Newz about the physical and emotional toll pregnancy takes on a woman. She sounded like every woman who goes through the pain of changes in her body and the sacrifices she endures. One challenge that specifically makes a woman vulnarable is Urine Incontinence – loss of bladder control, leading to leakage of urine. This can happen during activities like coughing, sneezing, laughing, or even exercising. While it can feel uncomfortable or embarrassing, it is quite common among expecting and new mothers.

Stress incontinence: Leakage with coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising.

Leakage with coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising. Urge incontinence: Sudden, strong urge to urinate but unable to hold it.

Sudden, strong urge to urinate but unable to hold it. Mixed incontinence: A combination of both.

Symptoms of urinary incontinence

Leakage of urine while coughing, sneezing, or lifting

Frequent urge to urinate but passing only small amounts

Difficulty holding urine until reaching the toilet

A feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder

"If left unmanaged, urinary incontinence can invite problems such as skin irritation, recurrent urinary tract infections, embarrassment, and reduced confidence. It may also affect intimacy and overall quality of life," warns the doctor, and suggests seeking timely intervention and improving the quality of life.

Risk factors:

Advanced maternal age

Multiple vaginal deliveries

Prolonged labour

Large baby size.

"One must see the doctor if the leakage is associated with pain, blood in urine, or recurrent urinary infections," cautions Dr Thakral.

Some of the ways to manage urinary incontinence during and after pregnancy, the Gynaecologist suggests that women do pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises as advised by the doctor. "These strengthen the muscles that support the bladder."

Maintain an optimum weight, as extra weight puts more pressure on the bladder.

Avoid foods and drinks that tend to irritate the bladder.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods.

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water.

Take regular breaks and go to the bathroom.

Practice good posture, especially after delivery, as correct posture supports pelvic recovery.

Seek help if symptoms are severe or persistent, and consult an expert for further treatment options.

The top treatment options include:

Physiotherapy or pelvic floor therapy with trained specialists

Pessary support devices

Medications or, in severe cases, minimally invasive surgical options.

"With regular exercises, lifestyle changes, and timely medical support, women can regain bladder control and live without discomfort or fear," assures Dr Thakral and suggests that women come forward and discuss this issue without any embarrassment. "It is better to pay attention to health and manage bladder problems with the help of an expert. Follow the guidelines, women, and just be confident," says the Gynaecologist.