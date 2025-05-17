8 Major Causes Of High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension That You May Be Unaware Of

At least 220 million people in India live with hypertension and only 12 per cent have their blood pressure under control. The prevalence of hypertension is 22.4 per cent with a higher prevalence in men compared to women. Hypertension is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and mortality in India. According to Dr Seema Dhir, senior consultant, internal medicine at Artemis Hospital explains that high blood pressure or hypertension is a state in which the pressure of the blood against the arteries' walls is always higher than it should be. "If this continues over time, it may result in severe medical issues like heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure," warns Dr Dhir. She says most individuals are not aware they have high blood pressure because there are usually no signs or symptoms.

The doctor emphasises that knowing what can cause high blood pressure will help in preventing or treating this condition efficiently.

Here are a few causes that can lead to high blood pressure or hypertension.

Unhealthy Diet

One of the largest causes of high blood pressure is an unhealthy diet. Consuming too much salt is damaging. Salt has the effect of retaining water in the body, which expands the amount of blood in the arteries and puts pressure on the blood. Eating too much processed foods and fast foods which contain salt, tends to slowly raise your blood pressure level. Potassium low diets, which are present in fruits and vegetables, tend to enhance the impact of sodium on blood pressure.

Reducing salt, excluding junk food, and consuming greater amounts of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can have a significant impact.

Lack of Physical Activity

A sedentary life, in which you sit most of the time and move around very little, is another significant reason for high blood pressure. When you are not active, your heart must work harder to circulate blood through your body, putting more pressure on artery walls. Gradually, this causes blood vessels to become stiff and increases the chances of developing hypertension.

Regular physical exercise maintains the strength of the heart and increases blood flow, making it simpler for the body to control blood pressure. Walking, cycling, or any kind of moderate exercise for 30 minutes, five days a week, reduces blood pressure and enhances heart health.

Obesity and High Cholesterol

Having extra weight adds extra stress to your heart and blood vessels. The heavier you are, the more blood your body must circulate to provide oxygen and nutrients. This extra blood flow increases pressure on artery walls. Fat in the abdomen increases blood vessel resistance, making it difficult for the heart to pump. Obesity has also been related to insulin resistance, sleep apnea, and high cholesterol, all of which can block arteries and elevate blood pressure, raising the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Reducing weight, even to the extent of only 5 to 10% of your body weight, can make a considerable decrease in your blood pressure levels.

Stress and Anxiety

Chronic stress can quietly affect your blood pressure. Under stress, your body produces hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, causing your heart rate to go up temporarily and your blood vessels to constrict. If stress becomes a constant in life, this temporary effect can become sustained, resulting in high blood pressure.

Relaxation exercises such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, or even day breaks, can prove to be efficient in managing stress levels.

Tobacco Use

Smoking or chewing tobacco increases blood pressure right away and eventually destroys blood vessels. It also decreases oxygen in the blood, which causes the heart to work harder.

Quitting tobacco is necessary to protect heart health and reduce blood pressure.

Kidney Disease

Kidneys regulate blood pressure through the removal of excess fluid and waste from the body. When kidneys are damaged or impaired, this equilibrium is disrupted, causing an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure also damages kidneys further, making it a vicious cycle.

Maintaining kidney health is important to avoid or control high blood pressure successfully.

Family History and Genetics

High blood pressure can run in families owing to inherited genes that influence how the body regulates salt, blood vessels, and hormones. While genetics cannot be changed, you can lower your risk by living a healthy lifestyle, making early adjustments, and getting frequent health checkups to keep ahead of the problem.