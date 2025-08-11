Best Yoga Poses To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Gone are the days when blood sugar was only a concern for the oldies, or middle aged. Now, it's common among individuals in their early thirties. While medication does it's job, Indian ancient practices offer a host of benefits including yoga poses to regulate blood sugar levels. These poses are beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it. "These practices focus on improving insulin sensitivity, reducing stress, promoting weight loss, and enhancing overall well-being," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendra. Here are some yoga practices that can be beneficial:
Asanas (Yoga Poses):
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation): This sequence of 12 poses is an excellent way to warm up the body and improve blood circulation. It involves forward bends, backward bends, and stretching, which can help stimulate the pancreas and improve insulin production.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): This pose involves forward bending, which massages the abdominal organs, including the pancreas. It can help stimulate insulin production and improve digestion.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose): This seated twist helps improve digestion and massage the abdominal organs, including the pancreas. It can help regulate blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This backbend pose stretches the abdominal muscles and stimulates the organs in the abdomen, including the pancreas. It can help improve digestion and insulin production.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): This pose stretches the entire front of the body, including the abdomen. It can help improve digestion, stimulate the pancreas, and regulate blood sugar levels.
Healing walk
Lift your arms up keeping them at shoulder width distance. Now, start walking with your arms raised in this position and your hands can be up in the air for 1-3 minutes.
Initially this may not be possible as you will have to train the muscles of your arms and shoulders and strengthen them.
Build up to 1-3 minutes gradually by starting of with a minute increase and so on until you are physically capable enough with the strength required to hold your arms up for 1-3 minutes straight.
One round practice will require you to perform a minimum of three sets of these walks of minimum 1-3 minutes each.
Pranayama (Breathing Exercises):
Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath): This breathing technique involves rapid, forceful exhalations followed by passive inhalations. It can help stimulate the pancreas and improve insulin sensitivity.
Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing): This breathing technique involves breathing through alternate nostrils. It can help balance the nervous system, reduce stress, and regulate blood sugar levels.
Bhramari (Bee Breath): This breathing technique involves making a humming sound while exhaling. It can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and promote relaxation, which is beneficial for managing blood sugar levels.
Meditation and Mindfulness:
Mindfulness Meditation: Practicing mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment without judgment. It can help reduce stress, lower cortisol levels, and improve insulin sensitivity.
Lifestyle Modifications:
Healthy Diet: In addition to practicing yoga, maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for managing blood sugar levels. Focus on eating whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, and limit processed foods and added sugars.
Regular Exercise: Along with yoga, engaging in regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, can help improve insulin sensitivity, promote weight loss, and regulate blood sugar levels.
Adequate Sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, including blood sugar regulation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support optimal blood sugar control.
Note: It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise or wellness program, especially if you have diabetes or other health concerns.
Read More: