Best Yoga Poses To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Gone are the days when blood sugar was only a concern for the oldies, or middle aged. Now, it's common among individuals in their early thirties. While medication does it's job, Indian ancient practices offer a host of benefits including yoga poses to regulate blood sugar levels. These poses are beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it. "These practices focus on improving insulin sensitivity, reducing stress, promoting weight loss, and enhancing overall well-being," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendra. Here are some yoga practices that can be beneficial:

Asanas (Yoga Poses):

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation): This sequence of 12 poses is an excellent way to warm up the body and improve blood circulation. It involves forward bends, backward bends, and stretching, which can help stimulate the pancreas and improve insulin production.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): This pose involves forward bending, which massages the abdominal organs, including the pancreas. It can help stimulate insulin production and improve digestion.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose): This seated twist helps improve digestion and massage the abdominal organs, including the pancreas. It can help regulate blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This backbend pose stretches the abdominal muscles and stimulates the organs in the abdomen, including the pancreas. It can help improve digestion and insulin production.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): This pose stretches the entire front of the body, including the abdomen. It can help improve digestion, stimulate the pancreas, and regulate blood sugar levels.

One round practice will require you to perform a minimum of three sets of these walks of minimum 1-3 minutes each (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Healing walk