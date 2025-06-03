ETV Bharat / health

7 Worst Foods For Your Gut Health And What To Eat Instead

A healthy digestive system helps maintain overall health, supports immune system, and helps in maintaining good energy levels and reduced stress. Poor digestive health on the other hand can lead to nutrient deficiencies, chronic inflammation, fatigue, autoimmune conditions and affect mental health due to the gut-brain connection. "Digestive health not only helps in efficient digestion of food but also maintain a healthy gut microbiome and regular bowel movements," says Dietician Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. She says gut contains trillions of good bacteria, which supports digestion, nutrient production, good immunity and even mood regulation. "And what we eat has a direct impart on our gut microbiome and digestive health," insists the dietician.

Processed Foods and Meets

Foods which are not good for gut health are processed foods like packaged snacks, sauces, jams, namkeen as they are high on additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, and low in fiber which disrupt gut microbiome balance. Additionally, bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats are high in saturated fats, nitrates, and preservatives that can alter your gut microbiome and increase inflammation. Long-term consumption is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Eat This Instead:

Instead use home-cooked meals with fresh ingredients. Lean proteins like grilled chicken, turkey, or plant-based options such as lentils and chickpeas are healthier options. "These provide essential amino acids without gut-disruptive additives," says Samaddar.

Artificial Sweeteners

Refined Sugars and Artificial Sweeteners like sucralose, aspartame, soda , candy etc... they feed harmful gut bacteria and cause inflammation. "These sweeteners disturb the balance of gut bacteria, reduce beneficial strains, and may lead to glucose intolerance."

Eat this instead:

Instead take natural sweeteners like raw honey, jaggery, maple syrup and fresh fruits for natural sugar and fiber. Samaddar even suggests to curb sweet tooth with sweet foods like berries and dates.

Refined Carbs:

Taking refined carbs which are also high in gluten like bread, maida, muffins, cakes, sewain, naan, momos, noodles, pasta, buns, biscuits etc... cause inflammation and not good for the gut health. While they digest quickly, they also feed harmful bacteria that lead to gut dysbiosis.