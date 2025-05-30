A Complete Guide To The Early Signs Of Parkinson's Disease And Why Timely Diagnosis Is Important

Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders that affects millions of people worldwide. To explain, the disorder leads to a gradual decline in motor functions and primarily impacts movement but can extend to other bodily systems, including speech, balance, and cognitive abilities. Usually, it affects people over the age of 60, however, experts say, Parkinson's can develop earlier, with many cases remaining undiagnosed for years.

"The disease progresses slowly as the early signs are often subtle and easily mistaken for signs of normal aging or fatigue," says Dr. Ramesh Babu Mutiki, Sr. Consultant Neuro Physician at Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam. Here are a few early signs to note in people with Parkinson's disease for early detection.

Tremors

As Dr Mutiki says, the early signs can easily be mistakes as part of aging or fatigue. But these symptoms if go undiagnosed can delay the medical interaction needed to slow the progress of the disease. "It is important to diagnose and treat the disease in time as early detection helps in starting the treatment early, which can improve the quality of life of the patient," says Dr Mutiki.

To start with, one of the fist symptoms to note is tremors in Parkinson's disease. There's involuntary shaking movements typically starts in the fingers, hands, or chin, and may appear when the body is at rest. "They can be subtle at first. There can be slight tremor when holding a cup of tea or resting hand on lap. These tremors are not painful but they worsen over time, affecting the daily routine," say the neurologist.

Parkinson's disease happens due to the brain's declining ability to control motor skills

Micrographia (Small Handwriting)

People with Parkinson's may experience the change in their writing, their handwriting size becomes smaller. Gradually, their handwriting becomes smaller, cramped and even illegible. "This happens due to the brain's declining ability to control motor skills. Initially, this can go unnoticed, but if you notice this in someone in your home, you may want to consult a doctor.

Bradykinesia (Slowness of Movement)

It means, the person's movements are slowing down. Everyday tasks, such as brushing teeth, buttoning a shirt, or walking can be a tiring job for them. "People with Parkinson's may feel as they they are moving through molasses, and responses to external stimuli tend to become delayed. This can affect daily life by making simple activities difficult for them."

Muscle Stiffness

Muscle rigidity, or stiffness, is another early sign of Parkinson's. It typically affects the arms and legs and gradually reduces the flexibility. Unlike, typical muscle soreness, stiffness caused by Parkinson's does not improve with stretching or exercising. "Over time, this rigidity can interfere with basic tasks like walking, moving hands or arm swing," says Dr Mutiki.

Muscle rigidity, or stiffness, is another early sign of Parkinson's

Postural Instability and Balance Problems

When Parkinson's progresses, individual suffering, may develop issues with balance and posture. A stooped posture and not been able to remain stable are primary signs of developed Parkinson's. They can not feel the balance while walking on the uneven ground. These changes often go unnoticed at first and increase over the years. Posture instability can affect the mobility.

Decreased Sense of Smell

Although lesser-known, reduced sense of smell is one of the early indicators in people with Parkinson's disease. It can occur years or even decades before motor symptoms become apparent. A person may find it difficult to smell everyday scents like coffee, spices, or flowers. Though, this symptoms is overlooked, it can provide an early and valuable hint.

Decreased Facial Expression

It is also known as facial masking where the facial expressions change. Individual appears less animated or more serious, even when they are not experiencing negative emotions. This is due to loss of motor control over facial muscles, and it can create a perception of emotional distance or detachment.

Additionally, voice changes and sleep disruptions are common symptoms in people with Parkinson's disease.

Over time, this rigidity can interfere with basic tasks like walking, moving hands or arm swing

Why Early Detection is Important?

Currently, there's no cure for Parkinson's disease so early detection and intervention play an important role in managing the condition. "With timely diagnosis, individuals can be put on a treatment including medication, therapy and dietary modifications. These can help alleviate symptoms, maintain mobility, and improve overall well-being," says Dr Mutiki.

Additionally, early detection also offers individuals and their families the chance to plan ahead, both emotionally and financially, to ensure they have the necessary support in place as the disease progresses. "It allows one to manage the condition, reduce the severity of symptoms and have greater level of independence," says the neurologist.