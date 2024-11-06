Silent Heart Attack: Causes, Symptoms, And How To Prevent It

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant died of a suspected silent heart attack in the Kota district of Rajasthan on November 3, 2024. A native of Bihar’s Patna city, the boy had been taking coaching for the engineering entrance exam from an institute in Kota for the last one-and-a-half-year. He lived with his mother in the Talwandi area of the city. The doctors who examined the body at a private hospital claimed that the boy most likely died of a “silent heart attack”. This raises eyebrows for most of us. The popular belief that heart attack happens at an older age or in the mid-50s seems to be proved wrong. People aged in their early thirties are also getting heart attacks and in this case, the boy is a teenager. With the growing number of heart attack cases in India, it surely becomes a concern of what causes heart attacks and strokes among younger people. And now, the silent attack has also grappled the medical fraternity and most of us to keep our overall health in check.

What is a silent heart attack?

A silent heart attack is a lack of blood flow to the heart, often resulting from blocked arteries, that occurs without pain. Because there is no pain, a person may not know they have had a heart attack and may not seek medical attention.

What causes a silent heart attack?

Coronary artery disease typically causes a silent heart attack. Plaque that contains cholesterol collects in your coronary arteries, limiting how much blood can get to your heart muscle. When a blood clot forms on the plaque, it can keep oxygen-rich blood from getting through at all. Without quick treatment to restore blood flow, heart muscle can die.

The danger of "silent" heart attacks

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), silent heart attacks account for around 170,000 of the estimated 805,000 annual heart attacks. A 2018 study found that people who have had a silent heart attack have the same long-term survival as those who have had ordinary heart attacks. The authors found that about half of all survivors of a silent heart attack died within 10 years of the incident, which is the same rate as for survivors of other heart attacks. However, people who have had a silent heart attack may be at risk of other complications, such as heart failure and stroke.

According to another 2018 study, a person who has had a silent heart attack has an estimated 35% higher risk of heart failure than a person without a history of heart attacks. People in their early 50s or younger have an even greater risk increase. Moreover, a 2021 study suggests that people who have experienced a silent heart attack may have an increased risk of stroke later in life.

Symptoms of a silent heart attack

Indigestion

Flu-like symptoms

Feeling like you strained a muscle in the chest or upper back

Discomfort in the jaw, upper back, or arms

Various risk factors of silent heart attack

Other health issues can put you at a higher risk for a heart attack. These include:

Having overweight (a BMI, or body mass index, of 25 or more).

Not getting regular physical activity.

Having high blood pressure.

Having high cholesterol.

Eating a lot of foods that have cholesterol, salt and unhealthy fats in them.

Having high blood sugar.

Feeling stressed.

Using tobacco products.

Having preeclampsia during pregnancy.

Having COVID-19 or another infection.

How to prevent a silent heart attack?

Representational Image (Freepik)

Maintaining heart health may help you to avoid silent heart attacks. To accomplish this, doctors advice to follow the below steps:

Eating a balanced diet

Going for routine examinations

Avoid taking tobacco products or smoking

Getting a heart disease screening

Regulating cholesterol levels

Maintaining normal blood pressure

Dr. Amit Gawnde, a Pulmonologist from Mumbai says, "A silent heart attack happens without noticeable symptoms, so many people only realize they have had it one month or even years later. Treatment varies depending on when the heart attack is discovered, which is why regular doctor visits and routine check-ups are essential." Talking about the conditions that can cause silent heart attack, Dr. Gawnde suggests addressing health conditions that increase the risk of a heart attack, "such as high blood pressure or cholesterol, can also help prevent silent attacks. Adopting a healthier diet and staying active are additional steps to support heart health and reduce risk."