Hidden Signs Of Chronic Stress In Women That Not Many Know; Here's How You Can Set Boundaries

Whether you are a working professional, a stay-at-home parent, or a student, we are all familiar with stress and the most obvious visible signs such as rapid heartbeat, difficulty in resting, feeling overwhelmed, muscle tension and having digestive concerns. But chronic stress often builds over time and the early signs often go unnoticed. Perhaps you have frequent headaches than usual or muscle tightness, especially in the jaw or shoulders, but you are too stressed to even pause and notice.

For instance, a working professional always has too much on the plate; they constantly avoid downtime as they feel guilty of not being productive. Being busy becomes a way to distract from internal stress, which eventually makes them feel exhausted physically and emotionally.

Parents experience bouts of anger and snap at their kids for leaving the toys around or spilling milk on the table. The mother or the father feels Irritated and regrets the action, but may not relate this as a hidden stress.

Take for instance cancelling plans last minute or not answering phone calls or going off social media. These are withdrawl symptoms as you may feel overwhelmed in social set up. You feel uncomfortable in talking or explaining what is going on, or feel incapable of social engagement.

A student, on the other hand, may experience physical pain and falls sick very often, but reports appear normal. "Interestingly, chronic stress causes real symptoms even without a diagnosed condition and manifests as somatic complaints," says Piyali Maity, Clinical Director of Counselling Operations at 1to1help.

Or a person who lies in bed all day replaying conversations and finds it impossible to put the mind to rest, feels dependent on alcohol or tobacco to self-soothe, which worsens the stress cycle. The person may lose motivation and only be present physically, but emotionally disengaged.

"Whether or not you identify that you are feeling stressed, living in a constant ‘ fight or flight’ mode, being in constant alert mode, can have long-lasting impacts on health and well-being. Addressing and preventing chronic stress in the workplace requires the individual’s motivation to work through the strategies and a systemic support," suggests Maity.

Here Are Expert-Backed Strategies To Address Chronic Stress

Setting boundaries and effective time management strategies- for example, setting clear work hours, especially in remote and hybrid work.

Taking short breaks to stretch and reset focus, and using time management techniques to prioritize things.

Building Healthy habits such as eating on time, sleeping on time, engaging in some form of physical exercise, and practicing mindfulness techniques.

Emotional Regulation, seeking support from friends, mentors, or family.

Journaling and consciously taking time for self-reflection.

Since most of us spend majority of our time at work place, organisations can also set up support mechanisms. Here are a few things that every company should ensure for employee stress management.

Employee Assistance programs, not just for crisis situation, but promote for regular proactive use.

Supportive leadership and training managers to identify early signs of stress in employees and engage in empathetic conversations.

Open communication encourages transparency and trust, which in turn reduces stress associated with uncertainty.

Celebrating and recognising efforts also fosters healthy workplace relationships and boosts morale.

"Seeking timely help to manage stress is crucial, as they may not show up in obvious signs, yet have the potential to erode mental, physical, and emotional well-being over time," says Maity.

She says that mild stress over time, if not addressed, can spiral into anxiety or burnout. Early interventions can address these concerns before they start impacting work, personal relationships, or physical health. "People often ignore stress until it becomes overwhelming. Counselling can help individuals identify their patterns and identify ways to diffuse negative patterns," suggests the counsellor. She further adds that counselling provides a non-judgmental environment that encourages open, honest expression of fears, pressures, or doubts. "Talking things out helps gain clarity. Counsellors are trained to uncover underlying concerns, perhaps past trauma, unhealthy habits, core beliefs that are silently driving one towards stress," says Maity in conclusion.