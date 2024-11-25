5 Side Effects Of Turmeric; Know How Much To Consume

If we go by the Instagram trend of drinking turmeric water every morning for a healthy start, most of us may end up spoiling our bodies. Turmeric, while it is both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, is believed to help with numerous inflammatory conditions, including osteoarthritis, seasonal allergies, and respiratory infections. Some research also shows turmeric can improve other health conditions like depression, hyperlipidemia, and Alzheimer's disease.

While it is okay to consume turmeric as a spice, tea, or supplement, knowing how much is too much is equally important. Generally, turmeric is safe to eat, but there are side effects associated with it, including gastrointestinal upset, blood thinning, and liver disease. Here are five side effects of eating turmeric.

Gastrointestinal upset

One of the most common side effects of turmeric is that it affects the digestive system. This is more common with higher doses of turmeric. Digestive side effects are common because the GI tract fails to absorb turmeric, which can cause a number of issues, including Abdominal distension, constipation, diarrhea, flatulence, nausea or vomiting, and acid reflux. However, taking turmeric with food may help limit the number of GI side effects.

Skin rash

Turmeric or curcumin are the most used ingredients in Indian households to tend to injuries. But this can cause rashes in some cases. Several studies have highlighted people experiencing a skin rash after applying turmeric to the skin or scalp.

Risk of Increased bleeding

Turmeric has blood-thinning properties. The ingredient is reported to directly block the calcium pathway, which is needed to form blood clots and normalise blood flow in the body. People with bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia, should take caution. People on blood-thinning medication should also be vary of consuming too much turmeric.

Lower blood sugar levels

According to research, turmeric takes the glucose from the blood which affects blood sugar levels. Turmeric moves this glucose to skeletal muscle to be used for energy that improves insulin resistance by regulating the amount of insulin needed in the body to control high blood sugar levels. This is especially the case with a history of type 2 diabetes. People already on medication for blood sugar levels should be careful as turmeric can lower the blood sugar levels too low.

Liver damage

The most serious side effect of turmeric is liver damage. Studies have reported liver damage caused by high doses of curcumin which is found in turmeric. Some of the examples of liver damage include hepatitis and cellular liver injury.

How much turmeric is too much?

The recommended dose of turmeric is up to 3 grams a day which is considered safe. It is still unknown if turmeric is safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women. It is best to avoid taking turmeric supplements if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.