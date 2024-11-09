Reasons Why You Should Avoid Mayonnaise; Risk And Substitutes

Mayonnaise is one of the most popular condiments in the world. First introduced in America, its creamy texture and subtle tanginess made it popular around the world in no time. Also, its versatility makes a versatile addition to everything from sandwiches to salads. But despite its delicious demand, mayonnaise may not be as innocent as it seems.

There are several reasons why cutting back on this popular sauce is advisable. A case in point is a recent ban by the Telangana Government on raw egg mayonnaise for a year amid a surge in food poisoning cases. Last month a 31-year-old woman, Reshma Begum and her two daughters 12 and 14 were severely ill after eating momos from a popular vendor in Banjara Hills. According to reports all three of them immediately started showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. They ignored the symptoms, however, later, Reshma succumbed to her sickness while her daughters were seeking treatment. But is the risk from raw egg mayonnaise so significant that it demands such a ban?

Risks associated with raw egg mayonnaise?

Doctor Kuldeep Singh, a gastroenterologist says that mayonnaise when consumed in large quantities can contribute to several digestive and metabolic issues. "Its high-fat content, along with preservatives in store-bought versions, can cause bloating, indigestion, and inflammation in the gut. For those who have acid reflux or high cholesterol, mayonnaise can exacerbate symptoms," says Dr Singh. Moreover, raw egg mayonnaise, especially, causes Salmonella infections, which is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness," says Dr Priya Mehra, a gastroenterologist at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Consultant physician Dr Amir Hussain explains that symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include. "abdominal cramps, fever, diarrhoea, and nausea. In severe cases, it can lead to dehydration and even death, especially in children and elders with weak immune systems."

Dr Singh adds that a bacterium called Staphylococcus aureus produces toxins which are available in improperly stored or contaminated mayonnaise. "These toxins don't get easily destroyed. Consuming this mayonnaise can cause severe food poisoning with symptoms like vomiting, and nausea."

Improper storage and contamination

As the experts suggest improper storage of mayonnaise can raise the risk of foodborne illness, especially in hot and humid climates where bacteria proliferate quickly. "Mayonnaise has high-fat content and with the presence of raw eggs can create an environment for bacterial growth if not stored correctly," says Dr. Mehra. Dr. Hussain explains raw eggs used in mayonnaise serve as a ground for bacteria such as Salmonella to form. "These bacteria multiply rapidly in the high-temperature zone."

Additionally, long-time exposure to room temperature, even for a short period outside refrigeration, can initiate bacterial growth.

Other reasons why you should think twice before adding mayonnaise to your meals?

High-calorie content

Mayonnaise is notoriously high in calories. Just one tablespoon contains around 90 calories and 10 grams of fat, most of which is unsaturated. When used generously on sandwiches or in recipes, these calories add up quickly. For those trying to lose weight or maintain a balanced diet, mayonnaise can make it much harder to achieve those goals.

Rich in unhealthy fats

The majority of store-bought mayonnaise is made with soybean oil or other vegetable oils that are high in omega-6 fatty acids. While we need omega-6s in moderation, an excess in our diet can lead to an imbalance in the omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, which may contribute to inflammation and related health issues.

Risk of foodborne illness

Mayonnaise is also risky because it contains raw eggs, which can harbour salmonella bacteria if not pasteurized properly. While commercial mayonnaise is usually pasteurized to reduce this risk, homemade or small-batch mayo might not be, making it susceptible to contamination. This risk increases if mayonnaise-based foods are left at room temperature for too long, especially during warm weather or at picnics, where spoiled mayonnaise can lead to food poisoning.

What are the substitutes for mayonnaise?

For those who love the creaminess of mayonnaise, there are plenty of healthier options. Greek yoghurt, avocado, cottage cheese, mustard, tahini, pesto, sour cream, or hummus can all provide the same rich, creamy texture without the high calorie and fat content. Plus, these alternatives offer nutritional benefits like protein, fiber, and healthy fats.