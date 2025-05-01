From Spinach To Quinoa, How Plant-based Foods Can Help Manage PCOD In Women

Polycystic Ovarian Disease, PCOD silently disrupt the lives of so many women. From irregular periods and weight gain to mood swings, fatigue and unbearable pain, PCOD is not just a physical condition, it affects women emotionally as well. According to National Institute of Health, PCOD affects about 13 per cent of women of reproductive age worldwide. This means that 1 in 10 women may be affected by PCOD.

Yet, amidst all the noise around quick fixes and prescriptions, life coach and dieticians come back to the ancient wisdom of food that heals.

Nidhi Nahata, a lifestyle coach and the founder of Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant believes that right food doesn't numb the symptoms but nourishes the body and heal the desease. "As someone who works deeply with food and well-being, I have seen that our hormonal harmony can often be traced back to the ingredients we use daily or leave out. And two such powerful allies in this journey are quinoa and spinach," says Nahata. Here's how these two superfoods can help you manage PCOD.

Quinoa: The Gentle Grain for Hormonal Balance

Quinoa and spinach can be a part of that shift — not because they’re trendy, but because they work gently and consistently (representational Image) (Getty Images)

Quinoa isn’t just a trend — it’s a therapeutic food. It’s rich in protein, fiber, and minerals, and more importantly, it’s a complex carbohydrate that doesn’t mess with your blood sugar. Women with PCOD often struggle with insulin resistance, which triggers a domino effect of hormonal imbalances. If you keep your insulin levels in check, quinoa indirectly helps balance testosterone and estrogen — the very hormones that tend to go haywire in PCOD. It’s also gluten-free and anti-inflammatory, which means it supports the gut — and our gut and hormones are more connected than we think.

Spinach: Small Leaves, Big Impact

Spinach offers multiple benefits for women managing PCOD (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Spinach has been a part of traditional Indian kitchens for generations — and for good reason. It’s rich in folate, magnesium, iron, and chlorophyll. Spinach offers multiple benefits for women managing PCOD.

Magnesium eases anxiety and cramps.

Folate supports healthy ovulation.

Iron replenishes what’s lost during irregular or heavy periods.

What’s often overlooked is how spinach supports the liver — the organ responsible for breaking down excess hormones. When the liver is clean and supported, hormonal balance becomes a natural outcome.

The Plant-Based Advantage

Plant-based diet does not cause any hormonal interference (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Quinoa and spinach are wonderful, but what really makes the difference is a shift in our overall dietary mindset. Here’s something most people don’t talk about: animal-based foods are loaded with hormones — both naturally occurring and, in many cases, artificially added. "Dairy and meat, for instance, contain estrogen and progesterone, which were meant for the animal’s reproductive system, not ours. When we consume them, these hormones interfere with our body’s endocrine system and can worsen conditions like PCOD," says the lifestyle coach.

On the other hand, a plant-based diet does not cause any hormonal interference. What it does offer, Nahata says, is fibre — which helps flush out excess estrogen — along with antioxidants, minerals, and nutrients that help the body reset and recalibrate naturally. "When you remove what’s confusing your system and give it the right support, balance follows. And that’s exactly what a whole food, plant-based lifestyle offers: clarity, calm, and healing," says Nahata.

A Word of Caution

Even natural foods need mindful consumption. People with kidney concerns may want to watch their spinach intake due to oxalates. Quinoa should always be rinsed thoroughly to avoid digestive irritation. And those with thyroid issues should lightly cook spinach to reduce goitrogens. "Nature’s foods are incredibly powerful, but maintaining balance is just as important," she explains.

According to Nahata, healing PCOD isn’t about one miracle food or supplement. It’s about creating an environment inside your body where healing becomes natural. Quinoa and spinach can be a part of that shift — not because they’re trendy, but because they work gently and consistently. "In my own journey and in the people I work with, I have seen this truth play out time and again: when we stop silencing the body and start listening to it, nature does the rest," she insists.