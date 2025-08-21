ETV Bharat / health

Common Misconceptions About Organ Donation In India And Differences Between Live and Deceased Organ Donation

The world recently marked Organ Donation Day on August 13. Organ donation is a noble act that can save countless lives of patients and families and is happening in a big way in India, yet many misconceptions surrounding it discourage people from pledging or donating their organs. On Organ donation day, we got in touch with Dr K. R. Vasudevan, Senior Director, Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Noida to dispel these misconceptions so that everybody can consider donating their organs. "Despite the growing need for organs, many potential donors are deterred by myths and misunderstandings about the donation process," says Dr Vasudevan. here are a few misconception that is good to be aware of to make a sound decision to save lives.

"I'm too old to donate organs."

Age is not a barrier to organ donation. The suitability of organs for transplantation depends on their health and condition, not the donor's age. Medical professionals assess each organ's condition at the time of brain death to determine its viability for transplantation.

"My family will have to pay for organ retrieval."

This is a common fear, but organ donation doesn't incur any costs for the donor's family and the they are only responsible for medical expenses up to the time of death and funeral costs.

"If I donate, I may be born without that organ in my next life."

This belief is rooted in cultural and spiritual fears rather than fact. There's no scientific or religious basis for the idea that donating organs will affect one's body in a future birth.

“Doctors won't try to save my life if they know I'm an organ donor.”

Organ donation is discussed with the family only when the doctors are certain that the patient is brain dead. Brain dead means the patient will be dead as we know it (heart stops beating) within a short time if the life support is removed. Until brain death, the medical team makes every effort possible to bring the patient back to good health. Medical professionals prioritise saving lives and organ donation is considered only after all life-saving measures have failed.

"I won't be able to work or lead a normal life after donation (in living organ donations)."

After living donation, donors recover completely and return to their normal routine, including work and exercise. For example, serving army men return to full service after recovery from Organ donation. Donors live with an enhanced self-esteem after donation because they have saved someone’s life.

Additional misconception include:

I have a chronic illness, so I can't donate: Don’t let Chronic illnesses come in the way of donation. Medical teams will only retrieve the healthy organs for transplants. So, organs not affected by the chronic illness will still be evaluated and taken for transplants.

Both live and deceased organ donation are vital to saving lives (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Difference Between Live and Deceased Organ Donation

While both live and deceased organ donation are vital to saving lives, live donation offers immediacy and planned procedures for specific organs. On the other hand, deceased donation has the potential to transform several lives at once. Dr Vimal Dassi, Senior Director, Urology, Kidney Transplant, Uro Oncosurgery and Robotic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in Vaishali, Ghaziabad points out a few differences between live and deceased organ donation.

Timing of Donation

Live Donation: The organ or part of an organ is donated while the donor is still alive, such as a kidney or a portion of the liver.

Deceased Donation: The organ is retrieved after the donor has been declared brain-dead or after cardiac death, with prior consent given or family approval obtained.

Organs That Can Be Donated

Live Donation: Primarily limited to organs that have a spare or regenerative capacity—commonly kidneys, part of the liver, or occasionally part of the lung.