Early Symptoms Of Kidney Disease In Women?

Kidney disease in its initial stages might not be accompanied by any noticeable symptoms (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

Kidney disease is a widespread health issue across the globe that continues to affect millions of individuals, including women. In its initial stages, kidney disease might not be accompanied by any noticeable symptoms, thereby making it a necessity for women to get familiar with the risk factors as well as the early warning signs. Dr Swapnil Yashwant Gajway, Senior Consultant, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Noida shares prime risk factors of kidney disease in women.

Primary risk factors of kidney disease in women

History of kidney disease in family

High blood pressure or diabetes

Overweight or obesity

Smoking and alcohol consumption

Age (over 50)

Overuse of painkiller

Early Kidney Disease Symptoms in Women

Although kidney disease might not manifest with symptoms at an early stage, women may present with some of the early signs.

Women may develop fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Fatigue and Weakness:

Kidneys are essential in the production of erythropoietin, a hormone that aids in the production of red blood cells. In cases of impaired kidney function, women may develop fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath because of low hemoglobin.

Swollen Face, Feet and Ankles:

Fluid retention in the body, brought about by kidney disease, is responsible for swelling of the face, feet, ankles and hands.

Frequent Nocturnal Urination:

Women with kidney disease can have frequent urination, particularly at night.