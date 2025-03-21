Early Symptoms Of Kidney Disease In Women?

Kidney disease is a widespread health issue across the globe that continues to affect millions of individuals, including women. In its initial stages, kidney disease might not be accompanied by any noticeable symptoms, thereby making it a necessity for women to get familiar with the risk factors as well as the early warning signs. Dr Swapnil Yashwant Gajway, Senior Consultant, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Noida shares prime risk factors of kidney disease in women.
Primary risk factors of kidney disease in women
- History of kidney disease in family
- High blood pressure or diabetes
- Overweight or obesity
- Smoking and alcohol consumption
- Age (over 50)
- Overuse of painkiller
Early Kidney Disease Symptoms in Women
Although kidney disease might not manifest with symptoms at an early stage, women may present with some of the early signs.
Fatigue and Weakness:
Kidneys are essential in the production of erythropoietin, a hormone that aids in the production of red blood cells. In cases of impaired kidney function, women may develop fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath because of low hemoglobin.
Swollen Face, Feet and Ankles:
Fluid retention in the body, brought about by kidney disease, is responsible for swelling of the face, feet, ankles and hands.
Frequent Nocturnal Urination:
Women with kidney disease can have frequent urination, particularly at night.
Blood in the Urine / Frothy Urine:
Kidney disease can result in blood appearing in the urine, or froth in urine which can be seen by the naked eye or identified through a urine test.
Back or Side Pain:
Kidney disease can result in pain in the sides or back, which is possibly a sharp stabbing pain or a dull ache that could be because of infections or kidney stones.
Nausea and Vomiting:
Women with kidney disease might have nausea and vomiting, particularly after meals.
Urine Output Changes:
Kidney disease can result in changes in urine output, such as a decrease in urine production or a reduction in frequency of urination.
Itching:
A few women with kidney disease have itchiness, particularly on the skin.
What to Do If You Have These Symptoms
If you find yourself with one or more of these symptoms, it is vital that you meet your healthcare provider. The expert will examine your condition and take relevant medical action. "The doctor may also prescribe some medical tests to determine the reason for the symptoms and take due course of action," says Dr Gajway.
Prevention and Early Detection
Like every problem, prevention and early detection are the best ways of managing kidney disease. Here are some things you can do:
- Maintain adequate hydration
- Avoid painkillers
- Check your blood pressure and blood sugar levels regularly
- Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption
- Have a healthy, low-salt, low-sugar and low-fat diet
- Be at a healthy weight and maintain it
- Exercise regularly
- Routine health check-ups with your doctor
