Early Warning Signs of Eye Diseases You Shouldn’t Ignore

Your eyes are one of your most vital organs, and detecting potential issues early can make the difference between maintaining healthy vision and facing irreversible damage. Many eye diseases are silent in their early stages, but paying attention to subtle changes can help you seek timely medical intervention. Dr. Pravin Patil, Vitreo Retina Specialist and Partner at Shri Venkatesh Eye Institute points out key warning signs that you should never ignore.

Blurred Vision

Sudden or progressive blurring of vision could indicate conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, or diabetic retinopathy or a sign of a retinal detachment, which requires immediate medical attention.

Eye Pain or Discomfort

Persistent pain in or around the eye is not normal and may signal infections like uveitis, glaucoma, or corneal abrasions. If accompanied by redness or sensitivity to light, it warrants urgent evaluation.

Floaters and Flashes of Light

While occasional floaters are common, a sudden increase in floaters or flashes of light could indicate a retinal tear or detachment. Seek prompt ophthalmologic care to prevent vision loss.

Loss of Peripheral Vision

A narrowing of your field of vision may be an early symptom of glaucoma. This disease often progresses unnoticed until significant damage has occurred.

Red or Bloodshot Eyes

Chronic redness may result from conditions like conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, or even more severe issues such as scleritis. If redness persists despite rest, it’s time to consult.