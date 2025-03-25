One In 33 Babies Is Born With A Birth Defect: How It Impacts Child's Health

The prevalence of birth defects in the country is 6-7% which translates to around 1.7 million birth defects annually. The common birth defects include congenital heart disease (8-10 per 1000 live births), congenital deafness (5.6-10 per 1000 live births), and neural tube defects (4-11.4 per 1000 live births). About 1 in 33 babies (about 3 percent) is born with a birth defect. Dr Kumar Ankur, Director and HOD, Neonatology at BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital says birth defects are the leading cause of infant deaths. "Some birth defects don’t need treatment or can be treated easily but other birth defects need quick treatment because they cause serious problems or even death," says Dr Ankur.

Impact of Birth defects…

Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects in a baby’s lip and mouth. Dr Ankur explains that they are openings or splits in the upper lip or roof of the mouth. "Usually, babies can have surgery to repair cleft lip or cleft palate. They may need more surgery, special dental care and speech therapy as they get older," shares the doctor. Speech therapy is therapy to teach your child how to speak more clearly or communicate in other ways.

Clubfoot:

Clubfoot is another birth defect which is of the foot. It’s when a baby’s foot turns inward so that the bottom of the foot faces sideways or even up. "Clubfoot doesn’t improve without treatment. Treatment may include pointing, stretching, casting the foot and using braces," the doctor confirms. With early treatment, most children with clubfoot can walk, run and play without pain.

Clubfoot doesn’t improve without treatment (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Congenital Heart Defect (CHD):

These are heart conditions that a baby is born with. They can affect the heart’s shape or how it works or both. CHDs are the most common types of birth defects. "They can be mild or serious. Critical congenital heart defects (also called critical CHDs or critical congenital heart disease) are the most serious CHDs. Babies with critical CHDs need surgery or other treatment within the first year of life," informs the doctor. Without treatment, critical CHDs can cause serious health problems and death.

Hearing Deficit:

This is a common birth defect that can affect a baby’s ability to develop speech, language and social skills. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear isn’t working in the usual way. "Treatment depends on the cause of the hearing loss and whether hearing loss is mild or severe. Some babies with hearing loss may need hearing aids, medicine, surgery or speech therapy," says Dr Ankur.

Neural Tube Defects (NTDs):

NTDs are birth defects of the brain, spine (backbone) and spinal cord. The spinal cord carries signals back and forth between your body and your brain. The most common NTD is spina bifida. "Spina bifida happens when the spinal cord or bones in the spine don’t form correctly, leaving a gap or opening. Spina bifida can cause serious health problems for babies, like fluid on the brain and being paralysed," explains the doctor. He also says that babies with spina bifida may need surgery or other special treatments.