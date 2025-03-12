ETV Bharat / health

Holi Special: Ayurvedic And Nutritional Benefits Of Thandai

Holi without thandai is like a Bollywood movie without a dramatic dance sequence: unthinkable. This chilled, creamy drink, infused with saffron, almonds and a secret mix of spices, is as much a part of the festival as the colours flying through the air. Whether you're dodging a bucket of water or getting smeared with gulaal by that one overenthusiastic cousin, you know that somewhere nearby, a giant steel pot of thandai is waiting for you. From the narrow lanes of Banaras to high-rise rooftops in Mumbai, thandai is the unofficial fuel of Holi, bringing people together with every cool, nutty sip.

Thandai is also a nutrient-rich beverage that supports overall well-being. Rooted in Ayurveda, Thandai is known for its cooling properties, helping to balance Pitta dosha, which governs heat and metabolism in the body. ETV Bharat got in touch with Ayurvedic wellness expert Greeshma MR, Wellness Consultant, Niraamaya Retreats, Surya Samudra, Kovalam.

Rich in Essential Nutrients Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, cashews, and melon seeds provide healthy fats that regulate hormones and support cellular function.