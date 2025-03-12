Holi Special: Ayurvedic And Nutritional Benefits Of Thandai

Holi without thandai is like a Bollywood movie without a dramatic dance sequence: unthinkable. This chilled, creamy drink, infused with saffron, almonds and a secret mix of spices, is as much a part of the festival as the colours flying through the air. Whether you're dodging a bucket of water or getting smeared with gulaal by that one overenthusiastic cousin, you know that somewhere nearby, a giant steel pot of thandai is waiting for you. From the narrow lanes of Banaras to high-rise rooftops in Mumbai, thandai is the unofficial fuel of Holi, bringing people together with every cool, nutty sip.
Thandai is also a nutrient-rich beverage that supports overall well-being. Rooted in Ayurveda, Thandai is known for its cooling properties, helping to balance Pitta dosha, which governs heat and metabolism in the body. ETV Bharat got in touch with Ayurvedic wellness expert Greeshma MR, Wellness Consultant, Niraamaya Retreats, Surya Samudra, Kovalam.
Rich in Essential Nutrients Nuts and Seeds
Almonds, cashews, and melon seeds provide healthy fats that regulate hormones and support cellular function.
Natural Cooling and Digestive Support
Ingredients like fennel, rose petals, and watermelon seeds help reduce excess body heat, making Thandai ideal for cooling the system and preventing acidity and inflammation. Cardamom and saffron aid digestion, improving nutrient absorption and metabolism.
Boosts Vitality and Mental Clarity
Ayurveda recognizes Thandai as a source of ojas (vital energy) and satva (mental clarity), enhancing both physical strength and cognitive function. A holistic wellness drink with its blend of cooling herbs, nourishing nuts, and digestive spices, Thandai is not just a refreshing beverage but a natural immunity booster and stress reliever, making it a perfect addition to your wellness routine, especially during warm seasons.
