Myths About Weight Loss And Obesity in Adults That You Should Stop Believing

One of the most widely discussed health concerns today is weight gain and obesity among people of all age groups. While there are enough information available online in the form of 30 second reels, there still are several misconceptions about weight gain and loss. And not to mention, many people do fall prey to these myths and start their journey to weight loss without knowing the basis of the information. This can negatively impact your overall health. "Weight loss and obesity management require a science-based approach rather than falling for myths and misconceptions," says Dr Randeep Wadhawan, Vice Chairman and Head GI, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka. He shares some insights into the most persistent myths about obesity and weight loss that we should start rethinking about.

Myth: Obesity Is About Willpower

While willpower is needed for everything, believing that obesity results solely from a lack of willpower is a misconception. Obesity is a complex disease which can be due to genetics, metabolism, hormones, and environmental factors and diet and lifestyle choices play an important role. A huge number of people struggle with weight management despite taking conscious choices and managing a healthy lifestyle. Some medical conditions like hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin levels can also contribute to weight gain.

Myth 2: Crash Diets Are Best Way to Lose Weight

Many people go overboard when it comes to calorie restriction and opt for crash diet, which leads to quick and sustainable weight loss. While these quick diest can help with temporary weight loss, that's mostly the muscle loss, and also contribute to slower metabolism, which make the long-term weight loss challenging. Crash diet can also lead to nutritional deficiencies, leading to food craving and binge eating once the diet is over. A balanced approach to eating is key to reduce weight.

Myth 3: Exercise can help with weight loss

This is true but relying only on exercise and believing that only exercise will help reduce weight, is a misconception. While physical activity is crucial for overall health, relying solely on exercise to lose weight isn't going to help. Exercise helps burn calories and improve metabolism, however, eating a healthy diet plays an important role in weight management. Healthy calories paired with adequate exercise is useful combination for weight loss.