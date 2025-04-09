ETV Bharat / health

Mindful Eating: Ancient Tips To Build A Healthier Relationship With Food

Fast food, digital distraction, and emotional eating are becoming a new norm for most of us. This makes it difficult to maintain a healthy relationship with food. While mindful eating has been advocated by health practitioners and our elders, as it lies in ancient wisdom as well as supported by modern science, the right approach can transform how we eat. While many may believe that mindful eating is only about avoiding junk food and not eating sugar, it is much more than that. There are practical ways of practicing mindful eating where you build a relationship with food by different techniques. ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team got in touch with Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director and CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre to know more about mindful eating and how one can incorporate in their daily routine.

Understanding Mindful Eating

Mindful eating is an approach that involves being present and intentional while consuming food. Derived from Buddhist teachings, mindful eating is widely adapted for modern dietary practices. According to Harvard Health, mindful eating helps individuals tune into hunger and satiety cues, leading to better digestion and reduced overeating.

"Unlike dieting, which often promotes restriction, mindful eating focuses on enhancing your relationship with food through awareness. You start appreciating food which leads to nourishment, and gratitude, and allows you to make healthier choices based on how your body feels rather than external pressures," explains Dr Kutteri.

Techniques of Mindful Eating

Eating with awareness:

Engage with your food with all your senses while eating. Observe the colour, smell, the aroma and feel the texture of the food before consuming it. You will feel more satisfied and won't overeat.

Chew well:

They say, chew your food for at least 21 times. Chewing food slowly and thoroughly helps improve digestion and enhances the eating experience. Chew for 20-30 times per bite to break down the food completely. This will allow your brain to register the food.

Know When You Are Full: