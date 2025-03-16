The Chlorophyll Craze: Is Green Water the New Health Miracle or Just Hype?

There are two types of wellness trends. The first consists of those based on sound science (like eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep). The second type is what can only be described as fads: trends that appear seemingly overnight, backed by anecdotal evidence and the sheer force of social media influencers. Chlorophyll water falls into this second category.

Chlorophyll is the green pigment responsible for photosynthesis in plants. It has recently been promoted as a miracle substance capable of detoxifying the body, clearing the skin, and even aiding in weight loss. It is no longer enough to eat vegetables that naturally contain chlorophyll. Now, we must extract it, bottle it, and drink it in concentrated liquid form. But does this practice hold up to scrutiny, or is it just another wellness illusion?

The Origins of Liquid Chlorophyll

The idea that chlorophyll has healing properties is not new. As early as the 1930s, researchers were exploring its potential benefits, particularly in wound healing and odor control. By the 1950s, chlorophyll was marketed as a cure-all, showing up in toothpaste, deodorants, and even chewing gum. For a time, it seemed that consuming chlorophyll (or at least incorporating it into daily hygiene) was an essential part of personal health.

Like most trends, however, its popularity faded, and for decades chlorophyll was relegated to the fringes of health discussions. But in the past few years, it has made a dramatic comeback, thanks in large part to fitness and wellness influencers.

Videos featuring people pouring deep green liquid into their water bottles, accompanied by glowing testimonials about improved skin, digestion, and energy levels, have sent sales of liquid chlorophyll soaring.

What Science Says

“To be clear, chlorophyll does have some legitimate benefits. It contains antioxidants, which help reduce damage from free radicals, compounds linked to ageing and disease,” says nutritionist Vasundhara Agarwal. It also plays a role in oxygenating red blood cells, theoretically contributing to better overall energy levels. Some studies suggest it may have mild detoxifying effects, reducing the damage caused by environmental toxins.

“However, much of the excitement around chlorophyll water is based on speculative claims rather than concrete evidence. Many of its supposed benefits (like weight loss or preventing cancer) lack sufficient human studies to back them up,” says Agarwal.

One often-cited study from 2014 did find that chlorophyll could help reduce acne, but the chlorophyll in question was applied topically, not ingested. In other words, drinking it may not provide the same results.

Another key issue is bioavailability. Natural chlorophyll from plants is not well absorbed by the human digestive system, which is why most supplements use chlorophyllin, a synthetic form that replaces magnesium with copper. While this improves absorption, it also raises the question of whether the body is meant to process chlorophyll in this way.

Potential Side Effects

Despite its enthusiastic endorsements, chlorophyll water is not without risks. Some individuals report digestive discomfort, including nausea and diarrhoea. Others experience skin sensitivity to sunlight, a lesser-known side effect of consuming chlorophyllin. Perhaps most concerning is the potential for excess copper intake, which can be toxic in high doses.

Another commonly overlooked effect is how chlorophyll water may change bodily functions in small but surprising ways. Those who consume it regularly often report green-tinted poop, an entirely harmless but somewhat disconcerting phenomenon.

A Simpler Solution

Before chlorophyll water became a trend, people consumed chlorophyll the old-fashioned way: by eating leafy greens. Spinach, methi, chawli, kale, parsley are all rich in chlorophyll, and unlike bottled supplements, they come with additional nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals. While drinking chlorophyll water might seem like a shortcut to better health, it is ultimately a less effective and more expensive way to achieve what a plate of vegetables can offer for a fraction of the price.

There is also something revealing about the trend itself. In a culture obsessed with optimization, convenience, and aesthetic appeal, even something as fundamental as consuming vegetables has been repackaged into a liquid form that fits neatly into a wellness influencer’s morning routine. The irony is that the healthiest choice (eating whole foods) requires no marketing, no Instagram filters, and no expensive supplements.

Chlorophyll water is not a scam, but it is not a miracle either. It has some legitimate benefits, but they are often overstated, and in many cases, they can be obtained more effectively through diet alone. The excitement around it says more about our collective desire for quick health fixes than it does about the actual efficacy of chlorophyll itself.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)