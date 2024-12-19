ETV Bharat / health

Weight Training Is More Effective Than Cardio In Fat Loss, According To Science

You're running on a treadmill, sweating buckets, and feeling every kilometre in your bones. You check the screen: 300 calories burned. Satisfied, you walk away, thinking you've conquered fat. Now imagine this: lifting weights for 45 minutes, going home, and still burning calories hours later while binge-watching your favourite show.

Welcome to the science of weight training, the stealthy fat-burning powerhouse that eclipses cardio when it comes to long-term results.

Says Dr. Koulsoum Houssein, MBBS, MD and Consultant at Holy Family Hospital, “Weight training increases muscle mass, which raises your resting metabolic rate (RMR) and effectively burns fat. You burn more calories even while you're at rest because maintaining muscle tissue takes more energy than maintaining fat.”

Medical research confirms this. A 2023 study by researchers from Stanford University confirmed that strength training leads to better progress in weight loss and muscle gain. In fact, An NIH-supported observational study found that women who lifted weights regularly had a 36% reduced risk for a fatal heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event while men had a 14% reduced risk.

RMR And BMR Explained

At the heart of weight training's magic lies your Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) and Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). Think of RMR as the energy your body expends while you're lounging around, doing absolutely nothing. This energy goes toward keeping your heart pumping, lungs breathing and brain ticking. Your BMR (a component of RMR) is the bare minimum number of calories required to keep you alive.

Muscle is metabolically expensive. A pound of muscle burns about 6-10 calories per day, compared to fat, which lazily burns just 2 calories. The more muscle you have, the higher your RMR, which means you’re burning more fat even while you sleep.

The Muscle Burn Effect

Weight training is like sending your muscles to boot camp. Every lift, squat, or deadlift causes tiny tears in your muscle fibres. This might sound bad, but it’s actually great. These microtears stimulate your body to repair and rebuild the muscle, making it stronger and larger over time.

Compound exercises like dead lifts maximize calorie burn (Freepik)

Here’s where the fat-burning magic happens: muscle repair requires energy, and your body pulls from its stored glycogen and fat reserves to fuel this process. Dr. Houssein says, "Your body uses stored glycogen to power weightlifting, and the 'afterburn effect' (excess oxygen consumption after exercise) keeps your metabolism running high for hours afterward.”

This afterburn effect [scientifically known as Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC)] is unique to high-intensity activities like weight training. It’s like leaving the lights on in your metabolism for hours post-workout, ensuring calories continue to burn long after you’ve left the gym.

Cardio’s Limitations In Fat Burning