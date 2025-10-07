ETV Bharat / health

Why Weight Loss Is The First Step Before Fertility Treatments

Here’s a truth bomb that few fertility clinics tell you upfront: before you think about IVF, IUI, or any fancy acronym for a treatment to have a baby, you might need to do something far simpler: lose weight. This is not for vanity but because your hormones, eggs, sperm, and the entire machinery of conception depend on your body’s chemistry being in sync. If your body fat, especially around the abdomen, is running the show, your hormones are not calling the shots anymore.

Says fertility expert Dr. Nishi Singh, Head at Prime IVF, “Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, can disrupt the hormonal balance required for healthy ovulation and sperm production.”

The human reproductive system is a master of precision, and extra fat is like static on a radio signal; it distorts the message. If the human body were an app, hormones would be its code. And when there’s too much fat, the code glitches.

In women, high insulin and androgen levels from obesity throw the menstrual cycle into chaos. The ovaries stop responding properly, ovulation becomes irregular, and egg quality drops. It’s like trying to bake with expired flour... the process happens, but the results are off.

Says Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, “In women, excess weight is associated with anovulation, hormonal disturbances, impaired endometrial changes, lower implantation rates, higher miscarriage risk, and reduced IVF success, with chances of conception declining significantly when BMI exceeds 35 kg/m2.”

In men, obesity is no less sneaky. Dr. Singh says that “obesity can decrease testosterone levels and increase estrogen, leading to reduced sperm count, poor motility, and fragmentation of DNA in sperm.” Agrees Dr. Murdia, “Men experience reduced sperm quality, compromised sperm DNA integrity, and poorer outcomes of assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs).” Think of your sperm as the world’s most delicate data carriers. Excess fat corrupts that data, literally breaking the DNA sequences that determine whether conception will even take place. A meta-analysis has shown that couples with an obese male partner face a higher risk of infertility compared to couples where both partners maintain normal weight.

The 5-10% Rule