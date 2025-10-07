Why Weight Loss Is The First Step Before Fertility Treatments
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Here’s a truth bomb that few fertility clinics tell you upfront: before you think about IVF, IUI, or any fancy acronym for a treatment to have a baby, you might need to do something far simpler: lose weight. This is not for vanity but because your hormones, eggs, sperm, and the entire machinery of conception depend on your body’s chemistry being in sync. If your body fat, especially around the abdomen, is running the show, your hormones are not calling the shots anymore.
Says fertility expert Dr. Nishi Singh, Head at Prime IVF, “Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, can disrupt the hormonal balance required for healthy ovulation and sperm production.”
The human reproductive system is a master of precision, and extra fat is like static on a radio signal; it distorts the message. If the human body were an app, hormones would be its code. And when there’s too much fat, the code glitches.
In women, high insulin and androgen levels from obesity throw the menstrual cycle into chaos. The ovaries stop responding properly, ovulation becomes irregular, and egg quality drops. It’s like trying to bake with expired flour... the process happens, but the results are off.
Says Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, “In women, excess weight is associated with anovulation, hormonal disturbances, impaired endometrial changes, lower implantation rates, higher miscarriage risk, and reduced IVF success, with chances of conception declining significantly when BMI exceeds 35 kg/m2.”
In men, obesity is no less sneaky. Dr. Singh says that “obesity can decrease testosterone levels and increase estrogen, leading to reduced sperm count, poor motility, and fragmentation of DNA in sperm.” Agrees Dr. Murdia, “Men experience reduced sperm quality, compromised sperm DNA integrity, and poorer outcomes of assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs).” Think of your sperm as the world’s most delicate data carriers. Excess fat corrupts that data, literally breaking the DNA sequences that determine whether conception will even take place. A meta-analysis has shown that couples with an obese male partner face a higher risk of infertility compared to couples where both partners maintain normal weight.
The 5-10% Rule
Now, here’s the silver lining. You don’t need to run marathons or become a fitness influencer. Research shows that losing just 5-10% of body weight before fertility treatment can bring measurable improvements. Dr. Singh says that a modest drop in weight can:
- Restore normal menstrual cycles
- Improve egg quality and ovulation
- Enhance uterine receptivity (the womb becomes a more welcoming environment)
- Improve sperm count, motility, and DNA integrity
- Lower pregnancy risks like gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and miscarriage.
In other words, the first few kilos you lose may do more for your fertility than your first round of IVF.
IVF Works Better in a Healthier Body
IVF is a marvel of medical science but it’s still biology. Hormonal drugs used in IVF or IUI rely on your body responding appropriately. When insulin and estrogen are out of whack, that response dulls. Dr. Singh says, “Weight loss makes the body more hormonally responsive, so that medications in IVF or IUI will be more effective, and egg quality is enhanced.”
That’s because every step in the fertility journey (egg maturation, fertilization, implantation) is sensitive to hormone signals. By losing weight, you’re effectively fine-tuning your body’s hormonal frequency. The result: better-quality eggs, better-quality sperm, and a better chance of conception.
Tips For Couples Trying To Conceive
- Walk more. Even 30 minutes a day increases insulin sensitivity.
- Eat protein early. Breakfasts high in protein stabilize blood sugar, helping your hormones balance themselves.
- Sleep like your fertility depends on it (because it does). Poor sleep disrupts leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that regulate appetite and metabolism.
- Ditch refined carbs. White bread, white rice, and sugary drinks raise insulin levels, which disrupt reproductive hormones.
- Add resistance training. Muscle is your best metabolic organ. It burns glucose and keeps your hormone system tuned.
“Attention to diet also plays a vital role, with nutrients such as folic acid, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids supporting reproductive health, while prenatal vitamins remain an essential recommendation for women preparing for pregnancy,” adds Dr. Murdia. Do this for eight weeks. Then get a follow-up hormone panel. You’ll likely see measurable improvements... in insulin, testosterone, estrogen, and even mood. As Dr. Singh says, “Fertility care is not merely about cutting-edge technology; it’s also about getting the body ready for conception.”
