What Happens Inside Your Body After You Lose 25 Kilos? Scientists Just Found Out

We all know losing weight is good for our health, especially when dealing with obesity or type 2 diabetes. But scientists have just discovered why that’s the case... down to what happens inside our fat cells.

A new study published in Nature looked at fat tissue samples from people with healthy weight and those with severe obesity (BMI over 35) who underwent bariatric surgery. The research team, from Imperial College London and the Medical Research Council, studied more than 170,000 fat cells from 70 participants before and after they lost weight. On average, the surgery group lost about 25 kg over five months.

What they found was surprising. After weight loss, fat tissue became healthier. Old and damaged cells (called senescent cells) were cleared out. These cells are usually stuck in the body, don’t work properly, and cause inflammation, scarring, and even hormone imbalance. Getting rid of them is like cleaning up junk in a cluttered room. Your fat tissue starts to function better.

Another big discovery: The body starts breaking down and recycling fats, called lipids, after weight loss. This process could help burn more energy and reduce the build-up of fat in places like the liver and pancreas; something that can contribute to type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

But it’s not all rosy. Some changes caused by obesity (especially related to the immune system) don’t fully reverse even after weight loss. Certain immune cells that cause inflammation stay behind in the fat tissue, which could make people more vulnerable if they regain the weight. Lead researcher Dr. William Scott said this is one of the first times we have a clear picture of how weight loss improves health at the cellular level.

“Fat isn’t just fat,” he explained. “It plays a role in controlling things like blood sugar, hormones, even reproductive health.”

Dr. Faye Riley from Diabetes UK added that while weight loss can help put type 2 diabetes into remission for some, it’s not easy; and it doesn’t work the same way for everyone. That’s why new research like this is so important.

Source:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09233-2