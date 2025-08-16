ETV Bharat / health

Weak Bones And Vitamin D Deficiency In Adulthood Could Be A Sign Of Osteomalacia

Most of us think of our bones as solid, unshakable frames like the concrete pillars of a building. But what if those pillars started softening from the inside, bending instead of holding firm? That’s what happens in osteomalacia, a condition where bones lose their hardness because they aren’t getting enough minerals, especially vitamin D.

Unlike osteoporosis, where bones become brittle and break easily, osteomalacia is more about weakness, pain, and bones that can literally bow under pressure. It creeps in quietly, often mistaken for fatigue, muscle aches, or just “getting older,” until one day simple activities like walking, climbing stairs, or even standing up start to feel like battles.

Dr. Samarth Arya, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road in Bangalore, says that chronic vitamin D deficiency in adults can cause softening and weakening of the bones. This happens because your bones are not properly mineralized. Instead of being strong and dense, they’re undercooked, so to speak.

“Unlike osteoporosis, where bones lose density and become fragile, osteomalacia happens due to poor mineralization, meaning your bones don’t get enough calcium and phosphate deposited in them,” says Dr. Arya. The result is pain, weakness, and fractures with even the smallest injury.

Vitamin D Deficiency is More Common Than You Think

You might be thinking: “How can I be vitamin D deficient in a country like India with so much sunlight?” Well, most of us spend our days indoors working in offices, watching Netflix, scrolling endlessly on phones. Sunlight barely touches us. Add to that poor diet choices, processed food, and health conditions like kidney or liver disease that prevent absorption, and you have a recipe for low vitamin D.

Hidden Symptoms

Osteomalacia doesn’t always announce itself with loud alarms. Instead, it sneaks up with subtle, confusing signs: