Get Off The Couch! Watching Over Two Hours of TV Daily Ups Your Heart Disease Risk, Study

If there’s one thing modern civilization has perfected, it’s the ability to sit still for unnaturally long periods while watching other people on television. However, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, your beloved TV time might be quietly undermining your health. The study found that people who watch less than an hour of TV per day have a significantly lower risk of heart disease, even if they have a high genetic risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Now, before you hurl your remote out the window in a panic, let’s break this down. The study followed a staggering 346,916 adults for nearly 14 years. Researchers found that those who limited their TV time to an hour or less had a 12% lower risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Prolonged TV viewing sessions are worse than merely sitting (Getty Images)

This is particularly bad news for those of us who have ever convinced ourselves that lying on the couch for an entire weekend bingeing the latest crime documentary somehow counts as “resting.” Because while sitting itself is already bad news for your circulation, prolonged TV watching is especially dangerous. Unlike sitting at a desk (where at least you might fidget or get up occasionally), TV time tends to be uninterrupted, deep-immersion immobility.