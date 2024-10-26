ETV Bharat / health

Children's Eye Health: Signs Parents Should Never Ignore

According to a recent study by BJ Medical College "children are at higher risk of dry eye disease – the condition affects vision and causes eye discomfort." Additionally, the study also noted that children spending more than 3 to 3.5 hours a day on screens are at a higher risk of developing eye-related issues. While early detection and treatment is recommended by all the experts in the field, it is important to watch out for early signs. We caught up with Dr Neeraj Sanduja, an Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre to know more about eye care in children and how the warning signs differ in children as they grow.

Symptoms to watch out for as the child grows

Dr Sanduja says each child can have different issues with their eyes as they grow. For instance, in the first few years of life, vision develops rapidly. It is important to watch out for signs like redness or discharge in the eyes, squinting or rubbing eyes, inability to track moving objects, white or greyish colour in the pupil, and eyes that don't align in infants and toddlers age group.

Next, as children enter preschool, vision problems can impact learning and development. According to Dr Sanduja one of the main symptoms include difficulty in recognizing shapes or colors. "Avoid activities which require near vision, squinting or tilting your head to see objects and watching television from close proximity."

In school, vision problems can affect academic performance and daily life. It is imperative to look out for symptoms like difficulty in reading or completing assignments, frequent eye rubbing or squinting, headaches or eye fatigue, difficulty in seeing the board or distant objects and difficulty with hand-eye coordination.