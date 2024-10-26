ETV Bharat / health

Warning! Bathing With Geyser-Heated Water in Winter Could Be Harmful, Says Research

Winter is here, and bathing in cold water feels like a daunting challenge. As a result, most people prefer warm water baths to stay comfortable. Geysers and water heaters are widely used to heat water, and warm baths provide an immediate sense of relief from the cold. Bathing in warm water raises the body temperature, offering a quick and easy way to stave off winter chills. But did you know that bathing with geyser-heated water can lead to several health issues? Let’s explore the potential downsides of bathing with hot geyser water.

Increases Blood Pressure

Bathing in geyser-heated water raises the body temperature, which can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to increased blood pressure. This can be particularly risky for individuals with high blood pressure, as it may also affect heart rate. Experts advise against bathing in excessively hot water during winter, especially for those with blood pressure or heart-related issues.

Strains Muscles And Joints

Prolonged hot water baths can strain joints and muscles, potentially leading to issues such as muscle stiffness or even arthritis. Regular exposure to hot water can exacerbate conditions in those prone to joint and muscle problems.

Neurological Issues

Gas geyser induced epilepsy and associated carbon monoxide intoxication, both of which are entirely preventable conditions. Stringent and universal implementation of gas geyser usage and installation laws are required.

Impact On Reproductive Health