Warning! Bathing With Geyser-Heated Water in Winter Could Be Harmful, Says Research

Winter is here, and bathing in cold water feels like a daunting challenge. As a result, most people prefer warm water baths to stay comfortable. Geysers and water heaters are widely used to heat water, and warm baths provide an immediate sense of relief from the cold. Bathing in warm water raises the body temperature, offering a quick and easy way to stave off winter chills. But did you know that bathing with geyser-heated water can lead to several health issues? Let’s explore the potential downsides of bathing with hot geyser water.
Increases Blood Pressure
Bathing in geyser-heated water raises the body temperature, which can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to increased blood pressure. This can be particularly risky for individuals with high blood pressure, as it may also affect heart rate. Experts advise against bathing in excessively hot water during winter, especially for those with blood pressure or heart-related issues.
Strains Muscles And Joints
Prolonged hot water baths can strain joints and muscles, potentially leading to issues such as muscle stiffness or even arthritis. Regular exposure to hot water can exacerbate conditions in those prone to joint and muscle problems.
Neurological Issues
Gas geyser induced epilepsy and associated carbon monoxide intoxication, both of which are entirely preventable conditions. Stringent and universal implementation of gas geyser usage and installation laws are required.
Impact On Reproductive Health
Bathing in hot water for more than 30 minutes can affect reproductive health. Excessive heat can weaken sperm and impact their production, posing a potential risk for reproductive health over time.
Hair Loss
Washing hair with hot water can contribute to hair fall. Hot water makes hair dry and brittle, affecting its quality in the long term. To reduce hair fall, consider using lukewarm water for washing hair, and follow up with a conditioner or moisturizer to retain hair moisture.
Skin Issues
Bathing with hot water can lead to dry skin by stripping away its natural moisture. This results in rough, dry skin, as the skin’s natural hydration barrier is compromised.
Dehydration
Hot water baths raise body temperature, causing excessive sweating and reducing the body's water levels. This can lead to dehydration, which is why doctors recommend drinking water after bathing to replenish lost fluids.
(Disclaimer: This information is intended for general reading. ETV Bharat does not endorse the scientific validity of this content. For more information, please consult a healthcare professional.)