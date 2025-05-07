VO₂ Max Explained: The Fitness Metric That Predicts How Long You’ll Live

When most of us think about health, we reach for familiar numbers. Blood pressure, heart rate, BMI. Maybe even daily step counts or resting pulse, if we're feeling ambitious. But among these well-known markers is a lesser-sung metric that, according to an avalanche of research, may be the most predictive indicator of all when it comes to how long you'll live.
It’s called VO₂ Max (short for maximal oxygen uptake) and it might be the closest thing we have to a real-world metric for biological durability.
What Is VO₂ Max?
Think of it as the peak volume of oxygen your body can consume and use during intense exercise. It’s measured in milliliters of oxygen used per kilogram of body weight per minute (ml/kg/min). Essentially, it tells you how efficiently your lungs, heart, and muscles work together under stress.
In plain terms: the higher your VO₂ Max, the better your cardiovascular fitness. But it’s not just about athletic prowess. Increasingly, it’s being viewed as a vital sign of longevity.
A 2018 study published in JAMA Network Open found that cardiorespiratory fitness (as measured by VO₂ Max) was inversely associated with all-cause mortality, regardless of age or health status. So, the more oxygen your body can process, the harder it is to finish you off! A 2024 meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that it's a better indicator of overall health than BMI. Author and physician Peter Attia, who writes about longevity science, often emphasizes VO₂ Max as a “central marker of resilience.” In his book Outlive, he calls it one of the most powerful predictors of health span... how long we live in good health.
Ideal ranges:
VO2 max averages for men 18 to 45 years old, based on activity level:
|Activity level
|Average VO2 max
|Sedentary
|35-40 mL/kg/min
|Active
|42.5-46.4 mL/kg/min
|Very active
|≤ 85 mL/kg/min
Here are VO2 max averages for women 18 to 45 years old, based on activity level:
|Activity level
|Average VO2 max
|Sedentary
|27-30 mL/kg/min
|Active
|33.0-36.9 mL/kg/min
|Very active
|≤ 77 mL/kg/min
(The above figures are based on research by US-based Cleveland Clinic)
Science Behind the Metric
Your muscles need oxygen to perform. When you exercise, your body calls for more oxygen to keep everything running. VO₂ Max measures how well your system delivers that oxygen. Here’s how it works:
- Your lungs inhale oxygen from the air.
- Your heart pumps that oxygen-rich blood to your muscles.
- Your mitochondria (the microscopic power plants in your cells) use that oxygen to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the energy currency of the cell.
If this system is a factory, VO₂ Max is the throughput. When your throughput drops, so does your capacity for stress, recovery, and survival.
How It’s Measured
The gold standard test for VO₂ Max is performed in a clinical lab, typically using a treadmill or stationary bike. You wear a mask connected to a machine that analyzes your breath as you increase your exercise intensity to exhaustion. But if that sounds too extreme, you’re in luck. Wearables like Garmin, Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Whoop now offer estimated VO₂ Max scores based on your heart rate and activity data. While not as precise as lab tests, they’re decent proxies for most people. These numbers can fluctuate. With training, VO₂ Max can improve. With sedentary behaviour, it will decline. Ageing also chips away at it (by about 10% per decade after age 30) unless you actively fight to maintain it.
Want to know if your workouts are working? Check your VO₂ Max. Want to estimate your cardiovascular risk? VO₂ Max.
How to Increase Your VO₂ Max
Increasing your VO₂ Max is about old-school cardio, done smartly. Here's how to push that needle upward:
- High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Alternating bursts of intense effort with rest periods forces your body to become more efficient at using oxygen.
- Zone 2 Cardio: This is moderate-intensity training, like brisk walking or easy cycling, where you can still hold a conversation. It builds aerobic base, mitochondrial density, and fat metabolism.
- Strength Training Helps: While cardio is king for VO₂ Max, muscle mass supports the cardiovascular system and metabolic health, indirectly benefiting your scores.
- Recover Smarter: Sleep, hydration, and stress management all support your body’s ability to adapt and improve.
- Track, Tweak, Repeat: Use smartwatches or fitness apps to monitor progress and adjust your training. Most modern devices give weekly or monthly trends.
VO₂ Max is a survival metric. Higher levels are associated with:
- Lower risk of cardiovascular disease
- Improved insulin sensitivity
- Stronger immune function
- Better cognitive performance
- Longer life expectancy
VO₂ Max is your body’s operating system performance score. It's not flashy. It won’t show up in your selfies. But it's arguably the most important number you’re not tracking.
