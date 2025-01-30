ETV Bharat / health

Vitamin E Keeps Your Skin Soft, Supple And Youthful. Learn How To Use It

If your skin could talk, it would probably beg you to add Vitamin E to your routine. This nutrient is like a multitasking bodyguard for your skin, protecting it from damage, keeping it hydrated, and helping it look youthful and glowing.

Dr. Anindita Sarkar, Aesthetic Dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer for Clinikally & AAYNA Clinics and Dr. Shifa Yadav, Consultant – Dermatology at Artemis Hospitals break it down.

Vitamin E Is A Skincare Superstar

“Vitamin E is one of the most essential nutrients for maintaining healthy, glowing skin,” says Dr. Sarkar. Here’s why it’s such a big deal:

Fights Free Radicals: Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant, which means it protects your skin from free radicals (those pesky molecules that damage skin cells and speed up ageing). Think of it as a shield against pollution, stress, and other environmental nasties.

Protects Against Sun Damage: One of Vitamin E’s standout benefits is its ability to shield the skin from harmful UV rays. While it’s not a replacement for sunscreen, it helps neutralize sun-induced damage, reducing the risk of sunburns and long-term photoageing (aka wrinkles and dark spots).

Anti-Ageing Powerhouse: Want to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay? “Vitamin E promotes skin regeneration and boosts collagen production, giving you a plump, youthful complexion,” says Dr. Shifa Yadav.

Apply Vitamin E to your face after cleansing and toning (Freepik)

Deep Hydration: Dry, flaky skin? Vitamin E to the rescue. “Its deep moisturizing properties make it an excellent hydrating agent,” says Dr. Sarkar. It locks in moisture, leaving your skin soft, supple, and smooth.

Soothes Irritation: If you have dry or sensitive skin, Vitamin E can be a game-changer. It calms irritation and helps repair your skin’s natural barrier.