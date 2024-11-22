ETV Bharat / health

Vitamin D Deficiency, Learn The Causes, Risks And How To Fix It

In these low-light winter months, understanding the causes of Vitamin D deficiency is the first step in addressing this concern.

Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” Vitamin D is essential for maintaining strong bones, a healthy immune system and supporting various bodily functions. A deficiency in this vital nutrient can lead to a host of health issues, some of which can significantly affect quality of life. Says Swatee Sandhan, Senior Dietician at Jupiter Hospital in Pune, “Over time, low levels of vitamin D lead to bone density loss, so you are more likely to get fractures if you are deficient.”

Research published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine says that Vitamin D deficiency is a growing concern, especially in urban environments where sunlight exposure is limited. By adopting simple lifestyle changes and prioritising a balanced diet, you can safeguard your health and enjoy the numerous benefits of this vital nutrient.

While lack of sunlight is a primary cause of Vitamin D deficiency, there are several other contributing factors that can prevent the body from getting adequate amounts of this nutrient.

What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency?

1. Low Exposure to Sunlight

Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight. However, modern lifestyles and environmental factors often limit this exposure:

  • Many people spend the majority of their day indoors working on computers, using smartphones, or watching television, reducing their sunlight exposure.
  • During colder months, the sun’s rays are weaker and exposure to natural light decreases, reducing the body’s ability to produce Vitamin D.
  • Wearing clothing that completely covers the body can block sunlight from reaching the skin, limiting Vitamin D synthesis.
  • While sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin against cancer, frequent use can also inhibit the production of Vitamin D.

2. Low Dietary Intake

Sources of Vitamin D
  • Foods like fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk, and certain mushrooms are natural sources of Vitamin D. A diet lacking these foods can result in a deficiency.
  • Plant-based diets often lack sufficient natural sources of Vitamin D, making vegetarians and vegans more susceptible to deficiency.

3. Digestive And Absorption Issues

  • Certain medical conditions can impair the body's ability to absorb Vitamin D:
  • Conditions where the intestines fail to absorb nutrients properly, such as Crohn’s disease or inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to Vitamin D deficiency.
  • This autoimmune disorder causes the intestines to become sensitive to gluten, which interferes with the absorption of Vitamin D.
  • Prolonged use of steroid medications can negatively impact Vitamin D levels in the body.

4. Aging And Reduced Vitamin D Production

  • As people age, their skin becomes less efficient at producing Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. This decline in natural synthesis increases the risk of deficiency among older adults.

Why Is Vitamin D Important?

Vitamin D is not just crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth; it also:

  1. Strengthens the Immune System: Helps the body fight infections and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses.
  2. Supports Mental Health: Deficiency has been linked to mood disorders such as depression.
  3. Reduces Inflammation: Plays a role in regulating inflammation, which is crucial for overall health.

How To Optimise Your Vitamin D Levels

Increase Sunlight Exposure:

Spend 15–20 minutes a day in direct sunlight, preferably during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid harmful UV rays.

Incorporate Vitamin D-Rich Foods:

Add fish like mackerel, eggs, red meat, liver, and fortified dairy products to your diet.

Vitamin D dietary supplements come in pill form
Consider Dietary Supplements:

If dietary intake and sunlight exposure are insufficient, consult a healthcare provider about Vitamin D supplements.

Address Underlying Health Issues:

Manage conditions like celiac disease or malabsorption syndrome with professional guidance to ensure proper nutrient absorption.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

