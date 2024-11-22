ETV Bharat / health

Vitamin D Deficiency, Learn The Causes, Risks And How To Fix It

Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” Vitamin D is essential for maintaining strong bones, a healthy immune system and supporting various bodily functions. A deficiency in this vital nutrient can lead to a host of health issues, some of which can significantly affect quality of life. Says Swatee Sandhan, Senior Dietician at Jupiter Hospital in Pune, “Over time, low levels of vitamin D lead to bone density loss, so you are more likely to get fractures if you are deficient.”

Research published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine says that Vitamin D deficiency is a growing concern, especially in urban environments where sunlight exposure is limited. By adopting simple lifestyle changes and prioritising a balanced diet, you can safeguard your health and enjoy the numerous benefits of this vital nutrient.

While lack of sunlight is a primary cause of Vitamin D deficiency, there are several other contributing factors that can prevent the body from getting adequate amounts of this nutrient.

What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency?

1. Low Exposure to Sunlight

Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight. However, modern lifestyles and environmental factors often limit this exposure:

Many people spend the majority of their day indoors working on computers, using smartphones, or watching television, reducing their sunlight exposure.

During colder months, the sun’s rays are weaker and exposure to natural light decreases, reducing the body’s ability to produce Vitamin D.

Wearing clothing that completely covers the body can block sunlight from reaching the skin, limiting Vitamin D synthesis.

While sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin against cancer, frequent use can also inhibit the production of Vitamin D.

2. Low Dietary Intake

Sources of Vitamin D (Freepik)