Vitamin D Deficiency, Learn The Causes, Risks And How To Fix It

Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” Vitamin D is essential for maintaining strong bones, a healthy immune system and supporting various bodily functions. A deficiency in this vital nutrient can lead to a host of health issues, some of which can significantly affect quality of life. Says Swatee Sandhan, Senior Dietician at Jupiter Hospital in Pune, “Over time, low levels of vitamin D lead to bone density loss, so you are more likely to get fractures if you are deficient.”
Research published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine says that Vitamin D deficiency is a growing concern, especially in urban environments where sunlight exposure is limited. By adopting simple lifestyle changes and prioritising a balanced diet, you can safeguard your health and enjoy the numerous benefits of this vital nutrient.
While lack of sunlight is a primary cause of Vitamin D deficiency, there are several other contributing factors that can prevent the body from getting adequate amounts of this nutrient.
What Causes Vitamin D Deficiency?
1. Low Exposure to Sunlight
Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin when exposed to sunlight. However, modern lifestyles and environmental factors often limit this exposure:
- Many people spend the majority of their day indoors working on computers, using smartphones, or watching television, reducing their sunlight exposure.
- During colder months, the sun’s rays are weaker and exposure to natural light decreases, reducing the body’s ability to produce Vitamin D.
- Wearing clothing that completely covers the body can block sunlight from reaching the skin, limiting Vitamin D synthesis.
- While sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin against cancer, frequent use can also inhibit the production of Vitamin D.
2. Low Dietary Intake
- Foods like fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk, and certain mushrooms are natural sources of Vitamin D. A diet lacking these foods can result in a deficiency.
- Plant-based diets often lack sufficient natural sources of Vitamin D, making vegetarians and vegans more susceptible to deficiency.
3. Digestive And Absorption Issues
- Certain medical conditions can impair the body's ability to absorb Vitamin D:
- Conditions where the intestines fail to absorb nutrients properly, such as Crohn’s disease or inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to Vitamin D deficiency.
- This autoimmune disorder causes the intestines to become sensitive to gluten, which interferes with the absorption of Vitamin D.
- Prolonged use of steroid medications can negatively impact Vitamin D levels in the body.
4. Aging And Reduced Vitamin D Production
- As people age, their skin becomes less efficient at producing Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. This decline in natural synthesis increases the risk of deficiency among older adults.
Why Is Vitamin D Important?
Vitamin D is not just crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth; it also:
- Strengthens the Immune System: Helps the body fight infections and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses.
- Supports Mental Health: Deficiency has been linked to mood disorders such as depression.
- Reduces Inflammation: Plays a role in regulating inflammation, which is crucial for overall health.
How To Optimise Your Vitamin D Levels
Increase Sunlight Exposure:
Spend 15–20 minutes a day in direct sunlight, preferably during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid harmful UV rays.
Incorporate Vitamin D-Rich Foods:
Add fish like mackerel, eggs, red meat, liver, and fortified dairy products to your diet.
Consider Dietary Supplements:
If dietary intake and sunlight exposure are insufficient, consult a healthcare provider about Vitamin D supplements.
Address Underlying Health Issues:
Manage conditions like celiac disease or malabsorption syndrome with professional guidance to ensure proper nutrient absorption.
