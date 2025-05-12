Virat Kohli Eats The Same Food Three Times A Day, Is It A Good Idea To Follow?

Somewhere in Hyderabad, a man opens his lunchbox to find (again) a tidy pile of grilled chicken, two small servings of brown rice, and a little container of boiled broccoli. He nods. Mission accomplished.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, cricketer Virat Kohli, arguably India’s most famous ambassador for vegetarian food and dietary asceticism, is also opening his plate. What’s inside? A vegetarian version of pretty much the same meal: lean protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, and some fibre thrown in for texture and intestinal diplomacy. It is, in a word, predictable. But is predictability the same as perfection?

This approach: repeating the same meal over and over again like it’s some kind of nutritional version of Hollywood film Groundhog Day, is increasingly becoming the go-to strategy for athletes, fitness buffs, and surprisingly, many regular folks who’ve watched one too many gym reels on Instagram. And the roster is growing. Alongside Kohli, you’ve got Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Brady, and even Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly ate the same Cobb salad on the set of Friends every day for 10 years. That’s 2,600 Cobb salads!

But before you throw out your spice rack and stock up on quinoa, it’s worth pausing to ask: is eating the same thing every day actually good for you?

The Allure of the Repetitive Plate

To begin with, there’s something undeniably satisfying about having your meals mapped out like a train schedule. You know what to buy, how long it’ll take to cook, and what your macro count will be to the second decimal. “No guesswork, no cravings. Just results,” says clinical dietician Ridhima Khamsera. It makes sense. The human brain, when given the chance to reduce decision fatigue, grabs it like a five-year-old at a candy store. In fact, this might explain why tech titans like Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg dressed the same every day. They were saving their brain cells for more complicated things.

Similarly, your gut might also thank you for the repetition. It becomes attuned to processing familiar foods, improving digestion and regularity. In some corners of fitness, this is sold as “optimized metabolism,” which, for many, sounds like a promise of flat abs and mental serenity.

“Such diets work particularly well for people obsessed with fitness,” notes Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj, a certified dietician and weight management expert. “They ensure consistency, provide freedom from decision fatigue, and align well with specific body goals.”

Nutrient Monotony

But then comes the counterpoint. The very simplicity that makes a repetitive diet feel so manageable is the same thing that makes it risky over time. Let’s say you eat grilled chicken with sweet potatoes and spinach every day. It’s rich in protein, carbs, and fibre. Except it might be completely missing magnesium, zinc, or vitamin C, and not enough Omega-3s to calm your overtaxed nerves. Do it long enough, and the deficiencies pile up.

“Even the healthiest meal repeated daily doesn’t meet long-term nutritional needs,” warns Dr. Bhardwaj.

The body craves diversity not just for the taste buds, but for a more biochemical reason: gut health. Your gut microbiota (a complicated community of bacteria responsible for digestion, immunity, and even mood) is nourished by the variety in your diet, not sameness.

“There’s a risk of reduced microbial diversity, which is linked to everything from inflammation to depression,” says Khamsera. And let's not forget that food boredom is real. Even Olympic athletes are not immune to the occasional 10 pm binge attack involving four bags of trail mix and a slice of cake that “doesn’t count.”

The Balanced Blueprint

So, how do we channel our inner Virat Kohli without turning into an eating robot? The trick, say both experts, is structured flexibility. Stick to a predictable framework: Say, protein + complex carbs + healthy fat + fibre but swap the players. One day it's paneer, the next it's lentils. Rotate quinoa with millets, or that overworked spinach with amaranth or moringa. Toss in seasonal fruit for dessert (mango in May, guava in September). Not only does this protect you from deficiencies, but it also keeps your gut bacteria singing with joy.

The scientific term for this is “cyclical variation,” but you can also call it “keeping your intestines entertained.”

Is Virat Kohli Onto Something?

Yes and no. His discipline is admirable. His abs could probably bounce a coin off them. But blindly copying his routine may not work for the rest of us, particularly those of us who think burpees are an ancient form of punishment. Structure is great. But in the real world (where bodies, genetics, goals, and gut flora vary like the Indian monsoon), you need to think smarter, not just harder.