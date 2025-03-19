Having Dizzy Spells, Nausea, and Balance Issues? Here's How To Tell If It's Vertigo

One moment you’re standing still, and the next, the room tilts, your body sways, and an unsettling sensation takes over. You feel as though you’re spinning, even though you’re completely stationary. These are symptoms of vertigo.

Says Dr. Bhushan Joshi, Consultant – Neurology at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, “Vertigo occurs in varying degrees. In mild cases, dizzy spells pass quickly. The moderate stage involves more symptoms, requiring stillness to recover. In severe cases, movement feels continuous, even when lying down, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting. It is crucial to differentiate vertigo from conditions like lightheadedness, imbalance, or acrophobia (fear of heights).”

Recognize the Symptoms of Vertigo

Vertigo isn’t just about feeling lightheaded. It’s an immersive, disorienting experience that can manifest in different ways:

Motion sickness

Chronic headaches

Vomiting and nausea

A sensation of spinning or swaying

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

Nystagmus (uncontrolled eye movements)

A feeling of stuffiness or fullness in the ear

Not To Be Confused With Acrophobia

Although vertigo is often mistakenly linked to acrophobia, they are distinct conditions. Vertigo is a sensation of movement when none is occurring. It originates from disturbances in the inner ear or brain, affecting balance and coordination. Vertigo can happen anywhere (standing still, lying down, or moving) and isn’t necessarily related to heights.

Acrophobia is a psychological fear of heights, often triggering dizziness, panic, or loss of control when looking down from an elevated place. While vertigo can be a symptom of acrophobia, not all vertigo sufferers are afraid of heights, and not all people with acrophobia experience vertigo. Understanding this difference is crucial, as misdiagnosing vertigo as a mere fear of heights can delay necessary medical treatment.

What Causes Vertigo?

Vertigo is not a disease but a symptom, often signaling underlying problems in the central nervous system or the inner ear. The vestibular system (our body’s internal balance mechanism) relies on tiny structures inside the inner ear to send signals to the brain about movement and position. When this system goes awry, vertigo takes over. Dr. Joshi shares some of the most common culprits:

Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV): Tiny calcium particles (called canaliths) become dislodged and move into the semicircular canals of the inner ear, disrupting balance signals. Meniere’s Disease: A fluid buildup in the inner ear leads to episodes of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and a sensation of fullness in the ear. Vestibular Neuritis or Labyrinthitis: Viral infections inflame the inner ear or the nerve responsible for balance, causing dizziness, nausea, and difficulty focusing. Associated with Migraines: Some people experience dizziness or vertigo as a symptom of their migraines, even without a headache. Neurological Conditions: Persistent vertigo may be linked to serious conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, or brain tumors affecting the cerebellum or brainstem.

While some vertigo episodes resolve on their own, others require long-term management. Identifying triggers (dehydration, stress, or certain head movements) can help minimize recurrences.

As Dr. Joshi points out, “Understanding what triggers vertigo and following a targeted treatment plan can significantly improve one’s quality of life. Most cases, particularly BPPV, improve with therapy and go away within a few weeks. However, for recurring vertigo, lifestyle adjustments and continued medical attention are key.”