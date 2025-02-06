ETV Bharat / health

V-Day Countdown | Love Is The Best Medicine: How Your Partner Keeps You Healthy

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and while love is all about chocolates, flowers, and grand gestures, science says it’s also good for your health.

Romantic couple
Love is one of the best medicines there is (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Being in a happy relationship can do wonders for your body and mind. It turns out that love isn’t just about feeling good. It can actually help you live longer, stay healthier, and even recover faster from illnesses.

1. Love Lowers Your Stress Levels

Ever noticed how a hug from your partner can make a bad day feel better? That’s because love reduces stress. Studies show that when you’re in a loving relationship, your body produces more oxytocin (the “love hormone”) and less cortisol (the stress hormone).

What Research Says: A 2005 study from the University of North Carolina found that couples who hugged frequently had lower blood pressure and reduced cortisol levels. Lower stress means a lower risk of heart disease, anxiety, and even weight gain.

Health Tip: Hug your partner more often—it’s free therapy!

Hugs are good for health
Hug your beau more often (Freepik)

2. Love Is Good For Your Heart (Literally!)

Your heart doesn’t just race when you’re near your partner, it actually gets healthier. Being in a loving relationship can lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. A happy relationship is as good for your heart as exercise is.

What Research Says: A 2014 study published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine found that happily married people had lower blood pressure than single people. Another study from the University of Rochester discovered that heart attack patients who were married were 14% more likely to survive than their unmarried counterparts.

3. Love Helps You Live Longer

Want to increase your chances of living a long, healthy life? Being in a committed relationship could help. Research suggests that married people tend to live longer than those who are single.

What Research Says: A 2011 study from the National Institutes of Health found that people in long-term relationships had a 20% lower risk of early death compared to those who were single. The reason? Love provides emotional support, encourages healthier habits, and reduces loneliness—a major risk factor for early mortality.

Couple in love
People in long term relationships had a 20% lower risk of early death (Freepik)

4. Love Boosts Your Immune System

Turns out, love might be the best medicine for colds and flu. Happy relationships help boost your immune system, making you less likely to get sick.

What Research Says: A 2018 study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology found that falling in love is associated with stronger immune system gene regulation. Love and emotional support seem to make the body better at fighting off illness.

Health Tip: Feeling under the weather? A little TLC from your partner might help you bounce back faster.

5. Love Encourages Healthier Habits

Partners often help each other make better choices: whether it’s exercising, eating healthy, or quitting bad habits. Having a health-conscious partner is one of the best ways to stay on track with your wellness goals. Studies show that people in relationships are more likely to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

What Research Says: A 2017 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that when one partner started exercising regularly, the other was more likely to follow. Similarly, married people are less likely to smoke or drink excessively compared to single people.

Fitness conscious couple
Fitness conscious people help their partner stay on track (Freepik)

6. Love Helps You Heal Faster

If you ever needed proof that love is powerful, this is it: being in a loving relationship can actually help wounds heal faster. Kind words and affection from your partner can literally speed up the healing process.

What Research Says: A 2005 study from Ohio State University found that wounds healed nearly twice as fast in people who were in happy marriages compared to those in unhappy ones. The researchers linked this to lower stress and better immune function.

7. Love Reduces Pain

Love has painkilling effects. Studies suggest that simply looking at a picture of your partner can reduce physical pain.

What Research Says: A 2010 study from Stanford University found that people who looked at pictures of their romantic partners while experiencing pain reported significantly less discomfort. The brain’s reward system lit up, acting like a natural painkiller.

Health Tip: When you’re feeling sore or in pain, just looking at a photo of your partner might help.

Beyond chocolates and romantic dates, love is one of the best medicines for both the body and mind. While relationships take work, the health benefits make it worth the effort. So this Valentine’s Day, don’t just celebrate love. Appreciate its power to keep you healthy.

