Explained: Why Every Child Needs To Take HPV Vaccine After Age 9

Vaccination is the first form of medical safety a child receives after being born. However, popularly, they children receive vaccination till a certain age and not after they hit adolescence. Experts say Human Papillomavirus, HPV vaccine is one of the most important vaccines child needs to receive from the age nine. According to Dr Vidushi Taneja, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi in Pune, HPV vaccine is more than just a preventive shot.
"It is a way to safeguard adolescents from multiple cancers later in life. Starting vaccination from age 9 ensures long-term protection against the human papillomavirus and related diseases, especially in adolescents before exposure begins," says Dr Taneja. She explains that early vaccination ensures stronger and lasting immunity and helps protect both girls and boys from cervical cancer, genital warts, and throat cancers.
The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common viral infections spread through skin-to-skin contact, mainly during sexual activity. "While most infections go away on their own, some strains can lead to serious health problems, including cervical cancer, genital warts, and cancers of the throat, anus, and penis," warns the Neonatologist.
Hence, vaccinating children, especially girls and boys, right from the age of 9 helps protect them well before they may be exposed to the virus. "The HPV vaccine is effective when given during adolescence, as it allows the immune system to build strong protection over time," she insists and advises that parents should consult an expert without any delay and schedule a vaccination appointment for the child.
Why is the HPV vaccine important for adolescents?
• Prevention before exposure: Given before any sexual contact, the vaccine offers the best chance to prevent infection.
• Dosing schedule: The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls aged 9 to 45 years and boys aged 9 to 26 years, with the most effective protection achieved when given between ages 9 to 14, requiring 2 doses, while those above 14 years require 3 doses for full protection.
• Long-lasting protection: Early vaccination allows building stronger immunity and provides protection for many years.
• Cancer prevention: Prevents cervical cancer in women and other HPV-related cancers in both men and women will be possible due to this vaccination.
• Catch up vaccination: If the child misses the vaccine at the age of 9. They can get it upto age 26 and in some cases even later based on doctors’ advice.
• Safe and effective: This vaccine is safe and effective, so don’t panic or fear at all. Parents, the child will not suffer from any adverse side effects. So, what are you waiting for? Get the child vaccinated, and it will surely make a difference.
Diseases the HPV vaccine helps prevent:
• Cervical cancer
• Vaginal and vulvar cancer
• Anal cancer
• Throat (oropharyngeal) cancer
• Penile cancer
• Genital warts
Tips to Prevent HPV Infections:
Dr Taneja says timely vaccination should start from the age of 9.
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact in unsafe or unknown situations and maintain good hygiene.
- Talk openly about the importance of health and protection.
- Encourage regular health check-ups and, for women, future Pap tests as advised.
