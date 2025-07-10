ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Why Every Child Needs To Take HPV Vaccine After Age 9

Vaccinating children, especially girls and boys, right from the age of 9 helps protect them well before they may be exposed to the virus (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

Vaccination is the first form of medical safety a child receives after being born. However, popularly, they children receive vaccination till a certain age and not after they hit adolescence. Experts say Human Papillomavirus, HPV vaccine is one of the most important vaccines child needs to receive from the age nine. According to Dr Vidushi Taneja, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi in Pune, HPV vaccine is more than just a preventive shot.

"It is a way to safeguard adolescents from multiple cancers later in life. Starting vaccination from age 9 ensures long-term protection against the human papillomavirus and related diseases, especially in adolescents before exposure begins," says Dr Taneja. She explains that early vaccination ensures stronger and lasting immunity and helps protect both girls and boys from cervical cancer, genital warts, and throat cancers.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common viral infections spread through skin-to-skin contact, mainly during sexual activity. "While most infections go away on their own, some strains can lead to serious health problems, including cervical cancer, genital warts, and cancers of the throat, anus, and penis," warns the Neonatologist.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls aged 9 to 45 years and boys aged 9 to 26 years (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Hence, vaccinating children, especially girls and boys, right from the age of 9 helps protect them well before they may be exposed to the virus. "The HPV vaccine is effective when given during adolescence, as it allows the immune system to build strong protection over time," she insists and advises that parents should consult an expert without any delay and schedule a vaccination appointment for the child.

Why is the HPV vaccine important for adolescents?

• Prevention before exposure: Given before any sexual contact, the vaccine offers the best chance to prevent infection.