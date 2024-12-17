ETV Bharat / health

What Is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis? The Condition Behind Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Demise

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73, on December 15, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

The recent passing of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) has brought much-needed attention to a lesser-known but serious lung disease. While the tabla maestro's passing has shone a light on IPF, it also serves as a warning to stay vigilant about our respiratory health.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)?

IPF is a chronic and progressive lung disease that causes scarring of the lung tissue (also known as fibrosis). Over time, this scarring makes the lungs stiff, reducing their ability to deliver oxygen effectively to the blood. As the disease progresses, it becomes harder for patients to breathe and for oxygen to reach the rest of the body.

Dr. Mahavir Modi, Pulmonologist & Sleep Specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, says: “IPF is an umbrella term for a group of interstitial lung diseases that cause slow progressive fibrosis of the lung tissue. This scarring increases the stiffness of the lungs and makes it harder and harder for them to perform their primary function (delivering oxygen to the blood).”

The term “idiopathic” means that the exact cause is unknown, but certain factors can increase the risk of developing the condition.

What Causes IPF?

While the exact reason for IPF remains unclear, Dr. Modi points out that genetics, environmental factors, and infections can contribute. Possible triggers and risk factors include:

Genetics: A family history of IPF or other interstitial lung diseases.

Environmental Exposures: Long-term exposure to dust, smoke, asbestos, or harmful chemicals.

Infections and Autoimmune Diseases: Certain viral infections or immune system disorders may lead to lung inflammation and scarring.

Smoking: A history of smoking increases the risk significantly.

However, in most cases, the onset of the disease remains a mystery, making it challenging to pinpoint a single cause.

Symptoms of IPF

The symptoms of IPF can appear gradually and are often mistaken for common respiratory issues like asthma or bronchitis. According to Dr. Modi, “Patients often experience symptoms such as persistent dry cough, shortness of breath during physical activity, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. Unfortunately, these symptoms are often misdiagnosed, leading to delays in treatment.”

Key Symptoms To Watch Out For:

Persistent dry cough that doesn’t go away.

Shortness of breath, especially during physical activities like climbing stairs.

Fatigue and low energy levels.

Unexplained weight loss or appetite changes.