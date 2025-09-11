ETV Bharat / health

Union Health Minister Nadda Urges CMs To Stay Vigilant On Rising Dengue, Malaria Cases

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday issued an advisory to all chief ministers urging them to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures as well as community awareness activities for effective control of dengue and malaria, as such cases have registered a sharp rise in different places across the country.

At a review meeting, Nadda took stock of the current status and key challenges in the prevention and control of dengue and malaria. He urged states, local bodies and communities to intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health and sustain the gains made in reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases.

In the meeting, attended by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and senior officers of the health ministry, Nadda stressed the need for urgent and coordinated action against vector-borne diseases and advised state health ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days, while municipal corporations, panchayats and local bodies were asked to intensify community awareness drives. "Hospitals, including those under the Central government, must ensure adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds and mosquito-free premises," Nadda said.

With water stagnation following recent rains creating breeding sites, states and local bodies were asked to step up preventive measures. Intensive IEC and social media outreach will continue to promote community participation and personal protection. Nadda also instructed that a high-level review meeting should also be undertaken specifically for Delhi and NCR to closely assess the dengue situation and ensure advance preparedness.

The health minister underlined that India has made significant progress in combating malaria. "The country has achieved a reduction of over 78% in malaria cases and nearly 78% in malaria-related deaths between 2015 and 2024. Further, 160 districts have reported zero malaria cases between 2022-24, and 33 states/UTs have achieved Annual Parasite Incidence (API) less than one, except three states," he added.

Nadda noted that all states and UTs (except Ladakh) are endemic to dengue and chikungunya, and the risk of outbreaks is highest in the monsoon and post-monsoon period. The National Dengue Control Strategy is being implemented through State Vector-Borne Disease Cells with a focus on surveillance, case management, vector control, inter-sectoral coordination and community awareness, he added.

As major cities across have been witnessing a rise in malaria cases, healthcare experts said the life-threatening parasitic disease has seen localised spikes, especially during the monsoon season, which is often tied to flooding and wet conditions that favour mosquito breeding. Data shows that metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been witnessing a spike in malaria cases with authorities having initiated a massive anti-malaria campaign in affected areas.

Maharashtra registered a significant 4,471 malaria cases up to June 14, up from 3,954 cases in the corresponding period last year. while Delhi's count was 264 this year. As per data, Ghaziabad has reported 56 malaria cases till September with Noida registering 80 cases till early September.