Union Budget 2025-26 | Top 10 Highlights For Healthcare: Affordable Lifesaving Meds, Revamped PM SVANidhi Scheme

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced measures that reflect the government’s commitment to building a healthcare system that caters to the needs of all citizens, especially the vulnerable sections.

Here are the major health-related highlights from the budget:

1. Expansion of Medical Education

To address the shortage of healthcare professionals, the government has announced the addition of 10,000 medical seats in the coming year, with a target of adding 75,000 seats over the next five years. This move is expected to significantly boost the availability of doctors and specialists, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

2. Day Care Cancer Centres in District Hospitals

In a major step towards improving cancer care, the budget proposes the establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals. This initiative will ensure that cancer patients, especially those from rural areas, have access to affordable and timely treatment without the need to travel long distances.

3. Lifesaving Drugs and Medicines

The budget has exempted 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines from customs duty, while placing 6 medicines in the 5% duty category. Additionally, 37 medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs have been included in the exempt list. This will make critical treatments for diseases like cancer, rare disorders, and severe chronic conditions more affordable for patients.

4. Revamped PM SVANidhi Scheme

The PM SVANidhi scheme, which provides financial support to street vendors, has been revamped to include enhanced loans, UPI-linked credit cards, and capacity-building support. This will not only improve the livelihoods of street vendors but also ensure better access to healthcare services for them and their families.

5. Welfare of Online Platform Workers

Recognizing the growing gig economy, the budget has introduced measures to support online platform workers. These workers will now be eligible for registration on the e-Shram portal and healthcare coverage under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This move aims to provide social security and health benefits to millions of gig workers across the country.

6. National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar

To boost the food processing sector and improve nutrition, the government has announced the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar. This initiative will not only enhance the income of farmers but also create skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth.

7. Broadband Connectivity for Primary Health Centres

In a bid to improve healthcare delivery in rural areas, the budget proposes broadband connectivity for all primary health centres. This will enable telemedicine services, better data management, and improved access to specialist consultations for rural populations.

8. Focus on Rare Diseases and Chronic Conditions

The budget has introduced specific measures to support patients suffering from rare diseases and chronic conditions. The inclusion of 13 new patient assistance programs in the exempt list will provide much-needed relief to families dealing with high treatment costs.

9. Enhanced Healthcare Infrastructure

The government has allocated funds for the upgradation of healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of new medical colleges and the expansion of existing facilities. This will help bridge the gap in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote areas.

10. Integration of Technology in Healthcare

The budget emphasizes the use of technology to improve healthcare delivery. Initiatives like broadband connectivity for rural health centres and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education (with a focus on healthcare applications) will drive innovation and efficiency in the sector.