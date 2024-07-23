ETV Bharat / health

Union Budget 2024: IMA Terms Allocation For Health An Eye Wash

New Delhi: Immediately after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first full budget of Narendra Modi 3.0 government on Tuesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) termed the allocation in the health sector as “merely an eye wash.”

“It's just an eyewash. The is no special mention of health infrastructure, creation of new hospitals and measures to prevent non-communicable disease,” said IMA assistant secretary Dr Thakur Padmanabhan to ETV Bharat.

Referring to the exemption of three more cancer medicines from customs duty, Dr Padmanabhan said, “How many people in India are suffering from cancer? The government should have concentrated on building health infrastructure and setting up new hospitals,” he said.

He further stated that there is no availability of critical medicines in government hospitals and CGHS. “People need to purchase those medicines and drugs from private pharmacies with high costs,” said Dr Padmanabhan.

Finance Minister Sitharaman has proposed an estimate of Rs 90958.63 crore for 2024-25 as health budget. Of the total estimated budget, Rs 87656.90 has been proposed for the Department of Health and Family Welfare whereas Rs 3301.73 crore has been proposed for the Department of Health Research.

Significantly, three medicines have been fully exempted from customs duty for cancer patients. “To provide relief to cancer patients, three more medicines will be fully exempted from customs duty. I propose changes in the basic customs duty on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for domestic X-ray machines’ production,” Sitharaman said while presenting her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

In the interim budget that was presented in Parliament in February this year, the health budget allocation was Rs 90658.63.

Some of the important components of the Health Ministry receiving attention include the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (Rs 2892.00 crore), All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi (Rs 4523.00 crore), autonomous bodies, including the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences-Bengaluru, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences-Imphal (Rs 18013.62 crore) and Rs 36000 crore proposed for the National Health Mission.

For Infrastructure Development for Health Research an amount of Rs 148.00 crore, Indian Council of Medical Research-New Delhi, an amount of Rs 2732.13 crore has been proposed.