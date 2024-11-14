Types Of Gynecologic Cancer Women Should Be Aware Of

Gynecologic cancer, one of the growing concern among women's health-care, takes a toll on the female’s reproductive system. There are various types of gynecologic cancers including cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer. Women must stay vigilant when it comes to these cancers. Remember, timely detection and treatment will help to improve the outcome of gynecological cancers. Dr. Prachi Sarin Sethi, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Laparoscopic surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurugram shares list of cancers with ETV Bharat Health, that affect thousands of women every year in India.

Cervical cancer:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

The knowledge around cervical cancer has increased over the years, especially when Poonam Panday announced her fake death due to cervix. Dr Sethi explains that the cancer develops in the cervix, situated at the lower part of the uterus. The symptoms of this cancer are noticed during the advanced stage. Some of the symptoms are bleeding following a pelvic examination, sexual activity, or douching; prolonged and heavier menstrual bleeding; spotting or bleeding outside of regular periods, unusual or increased vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse, and unexplained recurrent back or pelvic discomfort.

Ovarian cancer:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Another very common cancer type among women, originates in the ovaries, situated on either side of the uterus. It also encompasses cancer that develops in the fallopian tubes and peritoneum, which is the membrane lining, the abdominal cavity and its organs. Common symptoms of this cancer are abdominal bloating and swelling, nausea, a reduced appetite or a sensation of fullness after eating only a small amount, alterations in bowel or bladder function, and unexplained weight loss.

Uterine cancer:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

It develops in the uterus, which is commonly referred to as the womb. Signs of this type of cancer are uncommon vaginal bleeding, especially after menopause (if a woman has got her menopause, then spotting or vaginal bleeding should be addressed by a doctor on a priority basis), irregular vaginal discharge; and discomfort or a feeling of pressure in the pelvic region.

Vaginal cancer:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

In Vaginal cancer, the tubular passage linking the external body to the uterus is affected. Signs of this type of cancer may include unusual bleeding or discharge, presence of blood in stool or urine, changes in bowel habits such as constipation, discomfort during urination or sexual activity, pelvic pain, increased frequency of urination, and swelling in the legs.

Vulvar cancer:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

The external part of the female genitalia, Vulvar cancer starts to show symptoms like itching, bleeding, or a burning sensation in the vulvar area. In extreme cases, presence of warts, rashes, lumps, or sores on the vulva, discomfort during sexual intercourse or urination are a cause of concern. "It is essential to initiate timely intervention after spotting the symptoms without any delay," says Dr Sethi.