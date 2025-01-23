Two New Cases Of HMPV Reported In Jaipur

Jaipur: Two new cases of HMPV were reported on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, a top hospital official said.

The condition of both patients, who are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is stable, the top hospital official added.

Sawai Mansingh Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said that two cases of HMPV were reported from the hospital. "Both the patients are under observation. However, their condition is stable," said Dr Deepak Maheshwari.

This is the first time that adults have been found to be positive for HMPV in Rajasthan. Earlier, two children were found to be positive for the HMPV. The Union Health Ministry had issued an advisory following which the Rajasthan Health Department sounded an alert.

Officials said that special beds have been reserved at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital for patients found to be positive with HMPV. They said that while 16 beds have been reserved for such patients in the general wards, 10 ICU beds have also been reserved.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most patients recover on their own.