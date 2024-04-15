Two Brain Systems Found Malfunctioning in People with Psychosis: Study

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Schizophrenia is associated with changes in the structure and functioning of a number of key brain systems, including prefrontal and medial temporal lobe regions involved in working memory and declarative memory, respectively.

New Delhi: Two brain systems have been found to function improperly in people experiencing psychosis, where they have trouble distinguishing between what is real and what is not, according to a new research led by Stanford University, US.

These systems were found to be - one, a 'filter' directing attention towards what is important externally and internally, and two, a 'predictor' involved in anticipating rewards.

The filtering system, or the salience network, helps us dismiss irrational thoughts so that we can focus on what's real and meaningful to us, such as paying attention to traffic while driving, researchers explained.

The reward predicting system, driven by dopamine, is critical to anticipating what will be rewarding or important, they said. Together, they malfunction in a way such that thoughts not linked to reality capture the brain's cognition networks, said Vinod Menon, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, Stanford University, US.

"This process derails the normal functioning of cognitive control, allowing intrusive thoughts to dominate, culminating in symptoms we recognise as psychosis," said Menon, senior author of the study published in the journal 'Molecular Psychiatry'.

In psychosis, patients experience hallucinations, such as hearing voices, and hold delusional beliefs, such as thinking that people who are not real exist, the researchers said. The state is known to occur either on its own, or as a symptom of mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

For the study, the researchers analysed brain scans of people aged 6-39 years with psychosis. They found the two brain regions contributing the most to psychosis were the anterior insula, which is a key part of the salience or 'filtering' network, and the ventral striatum, which is the 'reward predicting' one.

The findings provide a good model for understanding the development and progression of schizophrenia, according to lead author Kaustubh Supekar, clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

"In schizophrenia, by the time of diagnosis, a lot of damage has already occurred in the brain, and it can be very difficult to change the course of the disease," said Supekar.

"What we saw is that, early on, functional interactions among brain regions within the same brain systems are abnormal," he said adding,

"The abnormalities do not start when you are in your 20s; they are evident even when you are seven or eight."

Read More

  1. World Chagas Disease Day: India Needs a Lot More Awareness, Say Experts
  2. About 70 Lakh People Suffering From Parkinson's Disease in India, Doctors Claim
  3. People Suffering From Serious Illness in Childhood Prone to Multiple Diseases in Old Age: ICMR Study

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.