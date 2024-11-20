ETV Bharat / health

5 Easy Ways To Tackle Throat And Ear Issues During Seasonal Changes

Spring season already seem to be here heading for harsh winters. And the changing weather comes with its direct impact on health. Apart from cold and cough, what is most affected in our body are throat and ears – ENT issues. Realising how vital it is to take preventive measures to lower the ENT issues amid changing weather has a direct impact on one’s health. "Weather changes actually mean alteration in temperature, humidity and air pressure. These can jeopardize the equilibrium of the human body and health. With cold weather ear, nose and throat can get affected by becoming excessively dry resulting in severe irritation, discomfort, a tendency to get sore and an array of symptoms of upper respiratory infections," says Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva senior ENT consultant at HearClear India in New Delhi.

According to Dr. Sachdeva, cold weather affects ear, nose and throat and they become excessively dry, which causes irritation, discomfort, and other respiratory infections. "With air pollution levels getting worse during this weather, there are chances that the nose, sinuses and the throat will get affected disturbing the equilibrium leading to chronic bronchial disorders," says the doctor.

Additionally, small air born particles in the atmosphere result in allergies during this time of the year having reduced immune responses in our body. "Ongoing inflammation in the respiratory tract can travel through the Eustachian tube into the ear causing problems not only in the middle ear but also in the inner ear which can lead to imbalance and hearing disability," explains the doctor and suggests some easy-to-follow steps to eradicate the ENT issues caused with the changing weather.

Exercise

Representational Image (Freepik)

Exercise plays a very important role in boosting immunity and also supports the vestibular system present in the inner ear. Facilitating proper blood circulation in ear, it promotes optimal ear health and develops a defense against infection arising from bacteria or fungi.